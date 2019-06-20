ARIES (March 21 to April 19): A change of season reinvigorates the Lamb, helping to overcome the effects of a recent slower-paced period. This is a good time to restate your feelings for that certain someone.

TAURUS (April 20 to May 20): You might not like using your authority to correct a workplace situation, but that’s what being placed in charge is all about. Besides, you have people ready to lend support if need be.

GEMINI (May 21 to June 20): Your creativity continues to run high and helps guide you to make some fine choices in the work you’re doing. Keep the weekend free for those special people in your life.

CANCER (June 21 to July 22): Don’t be surprised if you experience a sudden spurt of energy strong enough to pull you out of that recent period of indecision and put you back in charge of your own goals.

LEO (July 23 to Aug. 22): This is a good time for Leos and Leonas to set new goals regarding health, educational choices and possible career moves. The plans you make now could be a blueprint for your future.

VIRGO (Aug. 23 to Sept. 22): You might have much to offer a potential employer, but it can all be overwhelmed by too many details. Let the facts about you speak for themselves without any embellishments.

LIBRA (Sept. 23 to Oct. 22): This is a good week to balance your responsibilities to your work-a-day world with your obligations to the people in your private life. Expect news that could lead to a change in plans.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23 to Nov. 21): A changing attitude on the part of a once determined adversary could cause changes down the line. Be prepared to take advantage of an unexpected new opportunity.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22 to Dec. 21): You’d be a truly wise Sagittarius to be skeptical about an offer that doesn’t answer all your questions. Even a colleague’s testimonial doesn’t replace facts that aren’t there.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 to Jan. 19): It’s a good idea to avoid spending on unnecessary purchases this week in order to keep a money reserve against a possible upcoming (but, fortunately, temporary) shortfall.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20 to Feb. 18): More information is what you should demand regarding that workplace situation that recently came to light. Don’t be surprised at who might turn up as one of your supporters.

PISCES (Feb. 19 to March 20): You might still be in a “treading water” mode, but by midweek, a shift in your aspect favors taking a more active role in pushing for the changes you feel are necessary. Good luck.

BORN THIS WEEK: You exude a warm, caring attitude that comforts everyone who comes into your life.

