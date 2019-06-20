Ocean City’s Easter parade and sunrise service began in 1947. Centered on the bandstand at Somerset Street, it become an annual tradition for over 25 years.

Many locals recall getting dressed up and parading down the Boardwalk in hope of winning a prize for their Easter outfits. Others remember the Lions Club sponsoring an Easter egg hunt and their famous “animal hunt” where live rabbits, pigs and chickens were prizes for children quick enough to capture one for a pet.

Easter was a popular holiday in the mid-20th Century Ocean City but as the town grew in the 1970s the Easter parade faded from the scene.

