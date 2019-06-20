Summer of 1977

Volume XXIII

Edition 1

Issue Highlights

This week’s “Resorter Girl” was Diane McCall of Baltimore.

The Surf and Sands Motel and the Satellite Resort Motel were teamed as “The Ocean Motels” in an advertisement, featuring 150 “Tropical Modern Motel Units with 98 Directly on the Oceanfront.”

Featured in the After Dark entertainment listings were the Admirals at the Gazebo; Johnny Thomas Band at The Embers; Second Coming at the Paddock; Applause at the Quarterdeck; Paper Cup at the Carousel’s Brass Ring; and Rock Island Express at The Bonfire.

Marketing for Ocean City’s latest new condominium, The Quay (pronounced The Key), was launched. The ad read, “If you thought Carousel and Sea Watch sold quickly, you haven’t seen anything yet!” Preview showings were advertised in this issue with prices beginning at $37,500 for two-bedroom with $1,900 down and no ground rent.

Family dockside dining was being offered at The White Marlin Restaurant on Somerset Street and the bay.

A Sunday Night Gong Show was being offered at the Hurricane on 71st Street.

Levi’s were available in 10 different colors and discounted to $10.50 at the Country Britches on 15th Street and Philadelphia Avenue.