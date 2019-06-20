Stephen Decatur High School Key Club Install A “Free Library Box” At Worcester County Developmental Center

Stephen Decatur High School Key Club, a Kiwanis Student Leadership club for high school students, installed a “Free Library Box” at the Worcester County Developmental Center in Newark this month. Anyone has access to the books and anyone can donate books. The purpose is to make books more readily available. Pictured, from left, are Kiwanis Club of Greater Ocean Pines-Ocean City advisor Roy Foreman, Lydia Woodley of the SDHS Key Club who chaired the project, members of the Kiwanis Aktion Club at the Worcester County Developmental Center and Key Club and project members Samantha McManus and Alyanna Braciszeski