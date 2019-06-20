Shanahan Wins Special Award At United Way’s Lower Shore Addiction Awareness Visual Arts Competition

Colleen Shanahan, an 11th grader at Stephen Decatur High School, won the Special Award on June 7 at the Ocean City Center for the Arts for her artwork in the United Way’s Lower Shore Addiction Awareness Visual Arts Competition. Shanahan is also a 2019 Art League of Ocean City college scholarship winner.