SNOW HILL — The opioid awareness campaign Worcester Goes Purple this week announced a partnership with the Worcester County Arts Council to create a River of Hope art installation.

Worcester Goes Purple (WGP) has secured grant funding from the Worcester County Arts Council to install an art rock river, using hundreds of rocks that community members will paint purple at several upcoming events across the county. The community is invited to paint these rocks in honor of those who have died from an overdose or are struggling with addiction.

Attendees can look for the purple WGP table display at several events around the county in coming months including the Blessing of the Combines in Snow Hill on Aug. 3, Fourth Friday Street Festival in Pocomoke on Aug. 22, the Small Town Throw-Down in Berlin on Sept. 7 and Sunfest in Ocean City on Sept. 21.

When complete, the painted rocks will become a beautiful River of Hope awareness art installation at the Atlantic Club in Ocean City. The Atlantic Club is a non-profit organization dedicated to helping individuals in recovery and those trying to achieve sobriety.