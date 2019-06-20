Ocean Pines Garden Club Presents $1,500 Scholarship To SD High School Senior Madelyn Nauschuetz

The Ocean Pines Garden Club presented a $1,500 scholarship award to Madelyn Nauschuetz, a graduating senior of Stephen Decatur High School.  Nauschuetz, pictured with OPGC President Linda Baker, will be studying Environmental Science at the University of Maryland.