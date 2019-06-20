BERLIN – The midweek Ocean Pines Farmers & Artisans Market is now open for the second year at its White Horse Park location.

The Wednesday market, open from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. through Aug. 28, joins the Saturday market, open 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. year-round.

Area residents can find local products just minutes away from their Ocean Pines homes. With new morning hours for 2019, many are finding the market a convenient place to restock during the week. The market has also become a draw for seasonal visitors.

“We are meeting a lot of new customers at the Wednesday market,” market manager David Bean said. “Many are arriving to the resort area on Saturday afternoon, when the Saturday market has already closed. The midweek market day is giving these resort visitors a chance to enjoy the local flavors.”

From Eastern Shore Kettle Korn to farm fresh eggs from the chickens at Brightman Farms, the market has the same great variety found at the Saturday market.

Additional Wednesday vendors include Pies Etcetera, which offers fresh, homemade fruit pies made from locally harvested fruit.

“Our customers really enjoy our summer fruit pies and are thrilled that they can find all of our products at the Wednesday market,” baker and Pies Etcetera owner Belinda White said.

Elysium Farm of Berlin, new to the Ocean Pines market, offers locally raised pork from heritage breeds of pigs.

“If you miss what a pork chop is supposed to taste like, then you’ll want to get your pork products from this local farm,” said Lenore Brady, market master.

For shoppers with a taste for local seafood, Berlin based R-DAD offers fresh soft-shell crabs, clams, scallops, oysters and more at the Wednesday market.

Additionally, the marketplace’s anchor produce merchant, D. J. David & Company, is open each Wednesday with fresh, local produce.

“Corn harvested just hours before we open at the market is always a big demand from our Ocean Pines customers,” David Joseph Deacon, co-owner of the popular greengrocer business, said.

Artisans are also participating at the weekday market, bringing their arts and crafts offerings to those that stroll the park’s pathways. From pottery to hand-blended essential oils, market merchants are opening their shops for all who visit.