BERLIN- Two Stephen Decatur girls’ varsity lacrosse players recently earned top national awards including All-American honors for Sarah Engle and Academic All-American honors for Logan Townsend.

Engle was the Bayside South Co-Player of the Year this season after another outstanding season. Engle started as a freshman and was the Seahawks’ top goal-scorer and points leader this year. She was named a high school All-American when the lists started coming out last week. Coach Sarah Braniecki said Engle made an immediate impact right from the start of her high school career.

“Sarah plays a huge role on our team,” she said. “She has been an influential player since she came in as a freshman. She consistently produces both goals and assists and she is a selfless player.”

Townsend, meanwhile, was named Academic All-American when the lists were announced last week. The staunch defender was named to the Bayside South All-Conference First Team after another outstanding season this year, an award well deserved, according to Braniecki.

“She is remarkably successful both in the classroom and on the lacrosse field,” she said. “She is a great leader who leads by example and through her passion for the game. One of Logan’s greatest attributes is her ability to prioritize whatever she has going on.”

Townsend’s ability to juggle her rigorous course work at Decatur and through her dual enrollment at Wor-Wic Community College along with the demands of a high level high school lacrosse career made her Academic All-American Award possible.

“She is a highly involved student at Decatur, but blends that with being a dedicated athlete as well,” said Braniecki. “Logan finds success in all of her academics while continuing to challenge herself through taking rigorous courses and setting herself up for future success, through taking AP classes and participating in the dual enrollment program at Wor-Wic. She never shies away from a challenge, whether it be athletically or academically, and this is something that is going to make her successful in her future endeavors.”