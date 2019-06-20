Officers Assaulted Reuniting Mom With Lost Child

OCEAN CITY — An Aberdeen woman was arrested on multiple charges this week after allegedly assaulting an Ocean City Police Department (OCPD) officer who had just helped her find her lost child on the Boardwalk.

Around 12:20 a.m. on Monday, OCPD officers were asked by their supervisor to assist in locating the parents of a child found in the area of 6th Street and the Boardwalk. A short time later, an OCPD officer located the child’s parents nearby. According to police reports, the officer advised the child’s mother, identified as Nikhisha Woods, 33, of Aberdeen, that her child was with another officer at 7th Street and that police would take her to him.

While OCPD officers were escorting Woods back to her child at 7th Street, they reportedly detected an odor of alcohol and noticed she exhibited signs of being highly intoxicated. As the officer and Woods approached 7th Street where the child was being held, Woods allegedly screamed at her husband, “what the [expletive deleted] were you thinking,” and “how the [expletive deleted] did you lose our child?”

OCPD officers reportedly advised Woods not to curse on the crowded Boardwalk because there were children around. At that point, Woods turned her expletive-laced tirade toward the police officers attempting to reunite her with her child, telling them they could not tell her what she could or could not say.

At that point, Woods was placed under arrest for disorderly conduct. When officers attempted to handcuff Woods, she reportedly resisted and twisted away to the point one officer had to use a leg sweep maneuver to take her to the ground. She was eventually handcuffed and taken into custody, but when police attempted to move her to the transport van, Woods became irate again and began kicking the officers.

When the officers got Woods to the transport van, she braced her legs against the side of the door, which prevented police from loading her into the van.

OCPD officers ultimately had to apply a violent person restraint device to Woods, who reportedly continued to kick at the officers attempting to apply it. She was charged with multiple counts of second-degree assault, disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.

Bicyclist Struck By Bus

OCEAN CITY — A bicyclist on Monday rode into the bus lane from a parking lot near 99th Street and was struck by a municipal bus.

Around 5 p.m. on Monday, Ocean City Police and emergency responders were dispatched to the area of 99th Street near the old Ocean Plaza Mall for a reported collision involving a bicyclist and an Ocean City municipal bus. The investigation revealed the unidentified bicyclist rode out of an exit from the old mall parking lot into the bus lane and was struck by the bus.

The bicyclist failed to stop and yield the right-of-way before entering the bus-bike lane and was determined to be at fault. The bicyclist sustained injuries not believed to be life-threatening.

Woman Assaults Officers

OCEAN CITY — A Salisbury woman was arrested on multiple charges last weekend after allegedly causing a ruckus in a parking lot and then assaulting the officers attempting to take her into custody.

Around 11:25 p.m. last Saturday, Ocean City Police Department (OCPD) officers were dispatched to a nightclub parking lot in the area of 50th Street for a reported assault that had just occurred. Upon arrival, the OCPD officer observed nightclub security staff holding Aitana Satchell, 22, of Salisbury, down on the ground.

According to police reports, Satchell was screaming for the security staffers to let her go, attracting the attention of passersby in the parking lot. When the officer instructed bar security to let Satchell up, she allegedly launched into an expletive-laced tirade toward the officers and bar staffers. OCPD officers learned Satchell had allegedly assaulted the nightclub security supervisor.

The supervisor said he responded to the parking lot area for the aftermath of an apparent fight and found Satchell bleeding from the nose. When the security officer approached Satchell to see if she was okay, she allegedly slapped him in the face with an open hand.

At that point, Satchell was placed under arrest for second-degree assault and disorderly conduct. When asked how she got a blood nose, Satchell reportedly told police she had been in an altercation somewhere in the parking lot.

Officers asked Satchell if she wanted to be treated by Ocean City EMS and she indicated she did. Ocean City EMS responded and informed OCPD officers they would be transporting Satchell to Atlantic General Hospital for treatment of her injuries.

An OCPD officer rode in the ambulance with Satchell while another followed in a patrol vehicle. At AGH, hospital staff reportedly attempted to treat Satchell, but she refused to cooperate, answer any questions or receive any treatment and she was discharged. While an OCPD officer escorted Satchell from the hospital, she allegedly began to scream at the officer and everyone else in the area. According to police reports, Satchell spit saliva in the officer’s face, striking him in the eye.

The OCPD officer transported Satchell to the Public Safety Building for booking and she continued to scream. During the booking process, Satchell allegedly assaulted two OCPD public safety aides. She was charged with multiple counts of assault.

Robbery, Assault Charges

OCEAN CITY — A Severn, Md. man was arrested on assault and robbery charges last weekend after allegedly stealing a female acquaintance’s cash and punching her in the side of the head.

Around 11:40 p.m. last Saturday, an Ocean City Police Department (OCPD) officer was dispatched to a motel on 27th Street for a reported robbery and assault that had already occurred. The officer met with a female victim who told police Vincent Marshall, 22, of Severn, Md., took her money and punched her in the face during an argument.

The victim reportedly told police Marshall woke up and could not find his money and began searching their room. Marshall reportedly accused the victim of taking his money, but the victim pulled out her cash and told Marshall she had her own money, according to police reports. The victim told police she had around $200 in cash in $20 bills.

According to police reports, Marshall asked the victim if he could smell her money because her money was drug money and smelled like marijuana. The victim allowed Marshall to smell her money, at which point he allegedly grabbed it and attempted to run away.

When the victim attempted to stop Marshall, he allegedly punched her on the right side of her face. According to police reports, the victim was holding the right side of her face near her eye and exhibited signs of injury consistent with being punched.

OCPD officers located Marshall a short time later at a candy store on 28th Street and the victim was brought over to positively identify him. At that point, Marshall was arrested and charged with robbery and assault.

Store Altercation Arrest

OCEAN CITY — A Pennsylvania man was arrested on various charges last week after a dispute over the validity of his identification at a downtown convenience store ended with him allegedly assaulting two police officers.

Last Thursday, an Ocean City Police Department (OCPD) officer was dispatched to a convenience store on 2nd Street for a reported disorderly male inside the store. Upon arrival, the officer met with a store employee who said the suspect, later identified as Dane Spence, 18, of Carlisle, Pa., had become agitated in the store when she told him his identification was not valid to receive money through Western Union.

The OCPD officer asked Spence to step outside the store in an effort to resolve the conflict and the suspect complied. However, when the officer asked Spence to take a seat on a parking bumper for safety reasons, he reportedly refused to comply despite being asked numerous times to do so. The officer attempted to reason with Spence and went back and forth with the suspect, who was becoming increasingly agitated, according to police reports.

The officer told Spence if he did not comply voluntarily, the officer would have to force him to sit down, but Spence continued to yell loudly that he did not have to sit down. Finally, another OCPD officer arrived and after failed attempts at compliance, the officers physically forced Spence to the ground. Meanwhile, a crowd of people had gathered on the sidewalk to watch the incident unfold, some of whom pulled out cell phones and began recording the incident.

At that point, Spence was arrested for disorderly conduct. While attempting to arrest Spence, the suspect allegedly kicked on officer in the buttocks and another in the leg while in a prone position on the ground and additional assault charges were tacked on.

Flag Thief Nabbed

OCEAN CITY — A Riva, Md. man was arrested on theft and other charges last weekend after swiping an American flag and attempting to swipe a Maryland flag from poles near the Boardwalk.

Around 6 a.m. last Sunday, an Ocean City Police Department (OCPD) officer was dispatched to the area of 18th Street and the Boardwalk for a reported theft. The OCPD officer arrived and observed a Maryland flag near the beach access from the Boardwalk hanging unclipped from one of attachment to the flag pole.

OCPD officers spotted a large group of males and females walking north from the area. One of the males was carrying a large Bud Light table umbrella. OCPD officers stopped the group in the area of 21st Street and questioned Levi Garren, 18, of Riva, Md., who was carrying a backpack.

Officers asked Garren if he had any alcohol in the backpack and he indicated he did, according to police reports. After emptying the alcohol from the backpack, Garren reportedly also pulled out an American flag that was determined to be the property of the town of Ocean City.

It was determined there was an empty flag pole holder on the Boardwalk at 17th Street that previously held a flag pole and an American flag. Garren was in possession of the American flag, but the flag pole was not located.

A witness told police Garren had also climbed a flag pole at 18th Street that held a Maryland flag and was successful in unclipping one of the flag’s attachments before being scared off. Garren was arrested and charged with theft and malicious destruction of property.

Two Arrested For Assault

OCEAN CITY — Two men were arrested on assault charges last weekend after getting in a fight near a busy downtown intersection.

Around 1:10 a.m. last Saturday, Ocean City Police Department (OCPD) officers were patrolling in the area of Baltimore Avenue and Somerset Street when they observed six males preparing to fight. As the officers approached, two of the men identified as Ryan Lambert, 18, of Felton, Del., and Allen Simmons, 34, of Berlin, assumed fighting stances and raised their closed fists toward each other, according to police reports.

At one point, Lambert threw a soda cup at Simmons, striking him in the chest. Lambert and Simmons then began striking each other with closed fists. The OCPD officers announced themselves as police officers and ordered them to get on the ground. Both men stopped fighting and complied with the officers’ orders. Each was arrested and charged with second-degree assault and affray.