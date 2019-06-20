Sales Manager Ron Duley is pictured in the company’s new showroom in Frankford, Del. Photo by Bethany Hooper

FRANKFORD – After years of service on the Eastern Shore, a Mount Airy company specializing in custom countertops has opened a new showroom in Sussex County.

Located off of Route 113 in Frankford, Del., Creative In Counters offers a wide selection of custom countertops for homes and businesses.

For nearly 35 years, the family-owned business has operated from its showroom and fabrication facility in Mount Airy, Md. And in January, Creative In Counters opened a second showroom near the beaches of Maryland and Delaware.

“For years, people who lived in our primary market were asking us to come and do their second homes down here …,” Sales Manager Ron Duley said. “For years, the company has talked about needing to have a showroom and presence over here, but it never really took off. I eventually bought a house in Berlin, and it became apparent it would be a lot easier to open another showroom if someone from the company was living here.”

Two years ago, the company began the process of searching for a second showroom location near the beach and eventually settled on a storefront within Banks Plaza in Frankford.

“We decided on this place, which is on a main corridor with lots of traffic,” he said. “It was a perfect location for it.”

Duley – who manages the Frankford location four days a week – said Creative In Counters features a large selection of manufactured and stone countertop products, including granite, Corain solid surfaces, and Viatera, Caesarstone and Cambria quartz, to name a few.

“We have materials that are good for the person doing a rental upgrade and doesn’t want to break the bank, and we also have something for a person’s dream home,” he said.

Duley noted that Creative In Counters manufactures and installs custom kitchen counters, bathroom vanity tops, shower surrounds, outdoor kitchen countertops, furniture tops and more.

“It’s not just kitchen counters,” he said. “I think a lot of people have a limited view of what we do.”

Duley added that products are laser measured, fabricated and installed by Creative In Counters employees and not by subcontractors.

“We’ll measure the countertops, and within eight to 12 days of measuring we’ll come out and install it,” he said. “We can also remove existing countertops that are there.”

The company also guarantees timely service.

“We know people’s time is important,” he said. “So when we schedule a date and time, we make sure we are there.”

Over the years, Duley said Creative In Counters has offered the industry’s most popular brands and styles. For example, he noted a growing trend toward white and gray quartz countertops.

“Over the last 15 years, there has been less granite and a lot more quartz,” he said. “They don’t have to pick their own slab, and they can make their decisions off of a sample.”

More than 200 colors of granite and quartz are now on display at the company’s Frankford showroom, which is open Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Monday.

Creative In Counters will provide a stainless steel undermount sink for any kitchen job at no cost to the customer. The company also offers eight edge profiles.

“A lot of companies have a basic waterfall edge, but if you want any fancier edges there’s an upcharge,” he said. “We have eight edge profiles at no charge.”

For more information on Creative In Counters, or for showroom hours, visit www.creativeincounters.com.

“We do quality work at a competitive price,” Duley said, “and I think they will be more than happy with the results.”