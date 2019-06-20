OCEAN CITY — A man was arrested for burglary last weekend after allegedly breaking into a condominium and climbing in bed to watch television with a woman.

Around 2:30 a.m. last Friday, an Ocean City Police Department (OCPD) officer was dispatched to the area of 42nd Street for reports of a male suspect attempting to break into several condo units. Upon arrival, the OCPD officer observed Rhoan Dennis, 18, of Sunderland, Md., trying to climb a balcony.

According to police reports, the officer approached Dennis, who was now sitting on the railing of the balcony, and determined the suspect exhibited signs of intoxication.

Several citizens in the street complained to the officer that Dennis had attempted to break into their units. The OCPD officer met with one female witness who told police she had been in her bed in her apartment when she heard someone enter. The victim reportedly told police she believed it was her adult son.

The victim then told police she observed a suspect matching Dennis’ description enter her bedroom and ask her what she was watching on television. Dennis allegedly got into bed with the female victim, who reportedly screamed at the suspect to leave, but he did not immediately comply. Based on the evidence and testimony, Dennis was arrested and charged with burglary and disturbing the peace.