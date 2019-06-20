Two members of the Coastal Association of REALTORS® recently achieved the coveted National REALTOR® Emeritus status. Edie Brennan of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices PenFed Realty in Ocean Pines and Bobby Jester of Keller Williams Realty Delmarva were approved as National REALTOR® Emeritus by the National Association of REALTORS® (NAR). A REALTOR® is eligible for Emeritus status after holding membership in NAR and Coastal for a cumulative period of 40 years. Emeritus members must also complete at least one year of volunteer service for an NAR committee. Pictured, from left, are Jester, Coastal President Bernie Flax and Brennan.

Workplace Award Presented

BERLIN — In recognition of its exemplary commitment to workplace wellness initiatives, Taylor Bank has received the Healthiest Maryland Businesses’ Wellness at Work Gold Award, the top designation. The Wellness at Work Awards recognize employers committed to improving employee health and well-being. Taylor Bank won the Silver Award in 2018.

“We are thrilled to receive recognition for our efforts and commitment to providing ongoing wellness programs to our associates,” said Taylor Bank President/CEO Raymond M. Thompson. “Alysson DuPont’s leadership as Director of Human Resources, Rachel Mulholland’s contributions as our Personnel and Benefits Specialist, and the efforts of our Fiscally Fit Committee have included a focus on wellness and an emphasis on partnership with other organizations, such as the Worcester County Health Department, that have helped us create a wellness culture. Taylor Bank will continue to strive to enhance the opportunities we bring to our company, such as worksite wellness events, activities, and other resources to help employees enrich their health.”

Taylor Bank’s Fiscally Fit Program, established in 2012, encourages associates to achieve their fitness and wellness goals through regular exercise and activities.

Board Member Appointed

SALISBURY – The Bank of Delmarva President and CEO John W. Breda announced the addition of Ronald J. Boltz to the Board of Directors of the bank.

Boltz is the president of Alarm Engineering, a security company based in Salisbury and serving clients in seven states. He is the chair of the Greater Salisbury Committee and Trinity United Methodist Church Administrative Board. In addition, Ron is past president and charter member of the Salisbury Sunrise Rotary and board member of the Wicomico Child Advocacy Center. He is a member and past board member of the Salisbury Area Chamber of Commerce.

Agents Ranked High

OCEAN CITY — Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage Ocean City offices recently had several agents ranking in May’s top 100 for the Greater Baltimore region.

The local agents were Jamie Caine, third; Nancy Reither, fourth; Kim Bounds, 25; Maryellen Rosenblit, 27; Ed Galyon, 34; Shawn Kotwica, 42; Eric Green, 46; Michael Nolen, 52; Marianne Leizure, 57; Michele Pompa, 65; Whitney Jarvis, 70; Nina Littleton, 87; Peck Miller, 92; and Cyndie Hollowell, 96.

The top teams represented locally were McNamara & Associates, 18, and Rick Meehan/Katy Durham, 20.

Executive Officer Named

SALISBURY — The Lower Shore Enterprises Board of Directors has announced the appointment of Ramona Bradley as chief executive officer. Bradley began her duties last month.

From 1998 to 2017, she worked with Deaf Independent Living Association, Inc. (DILA), in many leadership roles, managing the day-to-day operations of the organization.

Ramona earned her Master’s Degree in nursing and continued her healthcare career as an Adult Gerontology Nurse Practitioner.

The Board of Directors is confident that Bradley’s expertise, motivation and progressive leadership will take Lower Shore Enterprises to new heights to meet objectives and mandates for employment for clients.

Distinction Award Presented

SALISBURY — Peninsula Regional Medical Center (PRMC) physicians, leaders and clinicians were recently honored with the Center of Distinction Award, which was presented to Peninsula Wound & Hyperbaric Center by Healogics, the nation’s largest provider of advanced wound care services.

The center achieved outstanding clinical outcomes for 12 consecutive months, including patient satisfaction higher than 92 percent, and a minimum wound healing rate of at least 91 percent within 30 median days to heal. There were 621 Centers eligible for the Center of Distinction award and 423 achieved the honor.

“Peninsula Regional Health System and PRMC are pleased to offer exceptional wound care services for the community we serve. It is an honor to accept this national Center of Distinction Award on behalf of the dedicated wound care professionals in the Peninsula Wound & Hyperbaric Center,” said Cindy Lunsford, Executive Vice President, Peninsula Regional Health System and Peninsula Regional Medical Center.

The Peninsula Wound & Hyperbaric Center is a member of the Healogics network of nearly 700 Wound Care Centers® and provides access to benchmarking data and proven experience treating approximately 2.5 million chronic wounds.

“Achieving Center of Distinction status is especially important because it means that the entire staff is working together as a team to deliver the best evidenced based and most current treatment for individuals with chronic wounds. I am especially proud of the team for their dedication to excellence. Without this dedication, we could not have achieved these results for our community of patients,” said James Burns, Medical Director, Peninsula Wound & Hyperbaric Center.

Peninsula Wound & Hyperbaric Center offers highly specialized wound care to patients suffering from diabetic ulcers, pressure ulcers, infections and other chronic wounds, which have not healed in a reasonable amount of time. Leading edge treatments at the Center include negative pressure wound therapy, total contact casting, bio-engineered tissues, biosynthetic dressings and growth factor therapies. The Center also offers hyperbaric oxygen therapy, which works by surrounding the patient with 100 percent oxygen to help progress the healing of the wound.