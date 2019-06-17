BERLIN – Hundreds of excited onlookers lined the sidewalks along Main Street Friday as they cheered on their favorites during the 30th rendition of the Berlin Bathtub Races.Nine local organizations showed off their best attempts at modified bathtubs Friday as they raced down Main Street at the much-loved annual event. After multiple heats, the team… Read more »
BERLIN – It had been nine years since Emily Cook had last played on the stage at Berlin Intermediate School and she sat head-and-shoulders about the other musicians. Cook played the BIS Spring Orchestra concert on May 30 with the same focus she dedicates to any performance.While Cook, a classical violinist, is principal second violin… Read more »
BERLIN – A controversial apartment project is expected to move forward on Route 346 after receiving approval from the Berlin Planning Commission.After multiple meetings and lengthy discussion, the commission voted 4-3 Wednesday to approve changes to the Purnell Crossing planned unit development (PUD). The split vote came after several citizens voiced opposition to the project.“This… Read more »
NEWARK – A local educator will retire this month after more than four decades of working to meet the needs of local students.Eloise Henry-Gordy, student services supervisor for Worcester County Public Schools, will officially end her 43-year career in education June 30.“There are two things people tell you about retirement,” Henry-Gordy said. “You know when… Read more »