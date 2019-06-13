28th/127th Street Pit & Pub

410-289-2020 • 443-664-7482

28th St. & Coastal Hwy.

& 127th St. & Coastal Hwy.

Wednesdays: DJ Wax (127th St.)

45th Street Taphouse

443-664-2201 • 4507 Coastal Hwy.

Friday, June 14: Collin, 8 p.m.

Saturday, June 15: Rymac, 8 p.m.

Sunday, June 16: Phil Knight, 1 p.m.

Wednesday, June 19: TBA, 8 p.m.

Thursday, June 20: Ward Ewing, 8 p.m.

Atlantic Hotel

410-641-3589 • 2 North Main St., Berlin

Mondays: Earl Beardsley

Tuesdays: Bob Miller on Piano

Buxy’s Salty Dog/Dry Dock 28

410-289-0973 • 28th St. & Coastal Hwy.

Saturday, June 15: Smooth & Remy, 9 p.m.

Sundays: Local Party w/DJ BK

Caribbean Pool Bar

410-289-6181 • 2nd St. & Boardwalk

Friday, June 14: The G-Men, 1 p.m.,

RoastJohn, 7 p.m.

Saturday, June 15: Funk Shué, 1 p.m.,

Taylor Knox Project, 7 p.m.

Sunday, June 16: No Buyscuyts, 1 p.m.

Monday, June 17: Dave Sherman, 1 p.m.

Tuesday, June 18: Smooth & Remy, 1 p.m.,

Nate Clendenen, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, June 19: Murphy’s Law, 1 p.m.

Thursday, June 20: Sean Style, 1 p.m.,

Captain’s Table

410-289-7192 • Courtyard by Marriott Hotel,

15th St. & Baltimore Ave.

Every Thursday Thru Saturday:

Phil Perdue On Piano

Clarion Hotel

410-524-3535 • 10100 Coastal Highway

Ocean Club: Friday & Saturday, June 14 & 15:

First Class, 9:30 p.m.

Fridays & Saturdays: DJ Dusty

Lenny’s Beach Bar: Friday-Sunday, June 14-16:

First Class, 5 p.m.

Monday-Thursday, June 17-20: First Class, 5 p.m.

Coconuts Beach Bar & Grill

Castle In The sand hotel

37th & 38th St. • 410-289-6846

Friday, June 14: Darin Engh, Noon-4 p.m.,

Luna Sea Band, 5-9 p.m.

Saturday, June 15:

Kevin Poole & Joe Mama, Noon-4 p.m.,

Identity Crisis, 5 -9 p.m.

Sunday, June 16: Wes Davis Duo, Noon-3 p.m.,

Lauren Glick Band, 4-8 p.m.

Monday, June 17: Nate Clendenen, Noon-3 p.m.

Bob Wilkinson & Joe Smooth 4-8 p.m.

Tuesday, June 18: Taylor Knox, Noon-3 p.m.,

Dave Hawkins & Joe Mama, 4-8 p.m.

Wednesday, June 19: Smooth & Remy, Noon-3 p.m.,

Chris Button & Joe Mama, 4-8 p.m.

Thursday, June 20: Kevin Poole, Noon-3 p.m.,

Bilenki Duo, 4-8 p.m.

Crabcake Factory Bayside

302-988-5000 • Rt. 54 Fenwick Island, DE

Friday, June 14: Smooth & Remy, 5 p.m.

Wednesday, June 19: Taylor Knox, 5 p.m.

Fager’s Island

410-524-5500 • 60th St. in the Bay

Friday, June 14: Ed Neenan, 5:30 p.m.,

DJ Hook, 9 p.m., Victoria Watts Band, 10 p.m.

Saturday, June 15: Opposite Directions, 5:30 p.m.,

DJ Groove, 9:30 p.m., Animal House, 10 p.m.

Sunday, June 16: Everett Spells, 11 a.m.,

Bryan Clark, 6 p.m.

Monday, June 17: Kevin Poole, 5:30 p.m.,

DJ RobCee, 9:30 p.m., Kalicade, 9:30 p.m.

Wednesday, June 19: DJ Adam Dutch, 9:30 p.m.,

The Rogue Citizens, 10:30 p.m.

Thursday, June 20: DJ Groove, 9 p.m.

Greene Turtle North

410-723-2120 • 11601 Coastal Hwy.

Friday, June 14: Pearl, 5 p.m., DJ Wax, 10 p.m.

Saturday, June 15: RoastJohn, 10 p.m.

Thursday, June 20: One Night Stand

Mondays: Karaoke W/ DJ Wood

Tuesdays: DJ Casper

Wednesdays: DJ Wiz

Greene Turtle West

410-213-1500 • Rte. 611, West OC

Friday, June 14: DJ BK

Saturday, June 15: Squaring The Circle

Harborside

410-213-1846

South Harbor Road, West OC

Fridays: DJ Billy T

Saturday, June 15:Chris Button/Side Project,

DJ Jeremy

Sunday, June 16: Opposite Directions, 2 p.m.,

Mondays: Blake Haley, 4 p.m., DJ Billy T, 4 p.m.

Tuesdays: Dust N Bones, 6 p.m.

Wednesdays: DJ Billy T, 4 p.m.,

Trivia w/DJ Bigler, 8 p.m.

Thursdays: Opposite Directions, 6 p.m.

Harpoon Hanna’s

302-539-3095 • Rt. 54 & The Bay,

Fenwick Island, DE

Friday, June 14: Dave Hawkins, 4 p.m.,

Bo Dickerson Band, 9 p.m.

Saturday, June 15: Dave Sherman, 5 p.m.,

On The Edge, 9 p.m.

Sunday, June 16: Kevin Poole, 2 p.m.,

Dale Teat, 6 p.m.

Monday, June 17: Dave Hawkins, 6 p.m.

Tuesday, June 18: Kevin Poole

Wednesday, June 19: Dave Sherman, 5 p.m.

Thursday, June 20: Dale Teat, 5 p.m.

High Stakes Bar & Grill

302-537-6971 • Rt. 54, Fenwick Island, DE

Friday, June 14: Monkee Paw

Saturday, June 15: Slappy Hour

Thursdays: Baltimore Bob, 4 p.m.

Fridays & Saturdays: Bob Burns, 4 p.m.

Hooters

410-213-1841

12513 Ocean Gateway, Rte. 50, West OC

Friday, June 14: DJ Wax, 4 p.m.

Sunday, June 16: Blake Haley, 3 p.m.

Johnny’s Pizza & Pub

410-723-5600 • Rt. 54 Fenwick Island, DE

Friday, June 14: The Seaside Rodeo

Saturday, June 15 & Wednesdays:

Randy Lee Ashcraft & The Saltwater Cowboys

Lobster Shanty

302-436-2305 • 56th St. & Coastal Hwy., Bayside

Sunday, June 16: Joe Mama & Keri Anthony, 6 p.m.

Wednesday, June 19: Marcella Peters, 5 p.m.

Thursday, June 20: Kathy & Michelle, 5 p.m.

M.R. Ducks

410-289-9125 • 311 Talbot St.

Friday, June 14: Identity Crisis, 5 p.m.

Saturday, June 15: Over Time, 4 p.m.

Sunday, June 16: Bird Dog & The Road Kings, 3 p.m.

Tuesday, June 18: Dust N Bones

Wednesday, June 19: DJ Batman

Thursday, June 20: Clossal Fossil Sauce

Mad Fish

410-213-2525 • 12817 Harbor Rd., West O.C.

Friday, June 14: Lime Green, 5 p.m.

Saturday, June 15: Shortcut Sunny, 5 p.m.,

DJ BK, 8 p.m.

Sunday, June 16: Reform School, 2 p.m.

Wednesday, June 19: Arvie & Bunny Bennett, 5 p.m.,

Karaoke w/Jeremy, 8 p.m.

Pickles Pub

410-289-4891 • 8th St. & Philadelphia Ave.

Friday, June 14: Beats By Jeremy, 10 p.m.

Saturday, June 15: City Painted Green

Mondays: Karaoke W/ Jeremy

Tuesdays: Beats By Adam Dutch

Thursdays: Beats By Wax

Purple Moose

410-289-6953 • Between Caroline

& Talbot Streets On The Boardwalk

Friday & Saturday, June 14 & 15: Square One, 10 p.m.

Sunday & Monday, June 16 & 17: CK The DJ, 9 p.m.

Tuesday & Wednesday, June 18 & 19, VJ Mazi

Thursday, June 20: Doc Marten & The Flannels

Friday-Sunday, June 14-16: CK The DJ, 2 p.m.

Smitty McGee’s

302-436-4716

37234 Lighthouse Rd., West Fenwick Ireland, DE

Thursdays & Fridays: Randy Lee Ashcraft

& The Saltwater Cowboys

Seacrets

410-524-4900 • 49th St.& Coastal Hwy.

Friday, June 14: DJ Bobby O, 11 a.m.,

Jim Long Band, 5 p.m., Innasense, 9 p.m.,

Kristen & The Noise, 10 p.m., 3 DJs

Saturday, June 15: Cruz In De Bay, 10 a.m.,

Light Up The Moon, 1 p.m., Innasense, 5 p.m., Nowhere Slow, 9 p.m.,

Garden State Radio, 10 p.m., 4 DJs

Sunday, June 16: Bobby O In De Bay, 10 a.m.,

Triple Rail Turn, 5 p.m., Innasense, 9 p.m.,

Garden State Radio, 10 p.m., 3 DJs

Monday, June 17: Bobby On De Bay, 11 a.m.,

New Direction, 9 p.m., Crash The Party, 10 p.m., 3 DJs

Tuesday, June 18: Bobby On De Bay, 11 a.m.,

Opposite Directions, 5 p.m., Rising Sun Reggae, 9 p.m.,

The Rockets, 10 p.m., 3 DJs

Wednesday, June 19: Bobby On De Bay, 11 a.m.,

Full Circle Duo, 5 p.m., Rising Sun Reggae, 9 p.m.,

Tribal Seeds, 9 p.m., 3 DJs

Thursday, June 20: DJ Bobby O 11 a.m.,

The Freddie Long Band, 5 p.m.,

9 Mile Roots, 9 p.m., Go Go Gadjet, 10 P.M., 3 DJs