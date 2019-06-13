28th/127th Street Pit & Pub
410-289-2020 • 443-664-7482
28th St. & Coastal Hwy.
& 127th St. & Coastal Hwy.
Wednesdays: DJ Wax (127th St.)
45th Street Taphouse
443-664-2201 • 4507 Coastal Hwy.
Friday, June 14: Collin, 8 p.m.
Saturday, June 15: Rymac, 8 p.m.
Sunday, June 16: Phil Knight, 1 p.m.
Wednesday, June 19: TBA, 8 p.m.
Thursday, June 20: Ward Ewing, 8 p.m.
Atlantic Hotel
410-641-3589 • 2 North Main St., Berlin
Mondays: Earl Beardsley
Tuesdays: Bob Miller on Piano
Buxy’s Salty Dog/Dry Dock 28
410-289-0973 • 28th St. & Coastal Hwy.
Saturday, June 15: Smooth & Remy, 9 p.m.
Sundays: Local Party w/DJ BK
Caribbean Pool Bar
410-289-6181 • 2nd St. & Boardwalk
Friday, June 14: The G-Men, 1 p.m.,
RoastJohn, 7 p.m.
Saturday, June 15: Funk Shué, 1 p.m.,
Taylor Knox Project, 7 p.m.
Sunday, June 16: No Buyscuyts, 1 p.m.
Monday, June 17: Dave Sherman, 1 p.m.
Tuesday, June 18: Smooth & Remy, 1 p.m.,
Nate Clendenen, 7 p.m.
Wednesday, June 19: Murphy’s Law, 1 p.m.
Thursday, June 20: Sean Style, 1 p.m.,
Captain’s Table
410-289-7192 • Courtyard by Marriott Hotel,
15th St. & Baltimore Ave.
Every Thursday Thru Saturday:
Phil Perdue On Piano
Clarion Hotel
410-524-3535 • 10100 Coastal Highway
Ocean Club: Friday & Saturday, June 14 & 15:
First Class, 9:30 p.m.
Fridays & Saturdays: DJ Dusty
Lenny’s Beach Bar: Friday-Sunday, June 14-16:
First Class, 5 p.m.
Monday-Thursday, June 17-20: First Class, 5 p.m.
Coconuts Beach Bar & Grill
Castle In The sand hotel
37th & 38th St. • 410-289-6846
Friday, June 14: Darin Engh, Noon-4 p.m.,
Luna Sea Band, 5-9 p.m.
Saturday, June 15:
Kevin Poole & Joe Mama, Noon-4 p.m.,
Identity Crisis, 5 -9 p.m.
Sunday, June 16: Wes Davis Duo, Noon-3 p.m.,
Lauren Glick Band, 4-8 p.m.
Monday, June 17: Nate Clendenen, Noon-3 p.m.
Bob Wilkinson & Joe Smooth 4-8 p.m.
Tuesday, June 18: Taylor Knox, Noon-3 p.m.,
Dave Hawkins & Joe Mama, 4-8 p.m.
Wednesday, June 19: Smooth & Remy, Noon-3 p.m.,
Chris Button & Joe Mama, 4-8 p.m.
Thursday, June 20: Kevin Poole, Noon-3 p.m.,
Bilenki Duo, 4-8 p.m.
Crabcake Factory Bayside
302-988-5000 • Rt. 54 Fenwick Island, DE
Friday, June 14: Smooth & Remy, 5 p.m.
Wednesday, June 19: Taylor Knox, 5 p.m.
Fager’s Island
410-524-5500 • 60th St. in the Bay
Friday, June 14: Ed Neenan, 5:30 p.m.,
DJ Hook, 9 p.m., Victoria Watts Band, 10 p.m.
Saturday, June 15: Opposite Directions, 5:30 p.m.,
DJ Groove, 9:30 p.m., Animal House, 10 p.m.
Sunday, June 16: Everett Spells, 11 a.m.,
Bryan Clark, 6 p.m.
Monday, June 17: Kevin Poole, 5:30 p.m.,
DJ RobCee, 9:30 p.m., Kalicade, 9:30 p.m.
Wednesday, June 19: DJ Adam Dutch, 9:30 p.m.,
The Rogue Citizens, 10:30 p.m.
Thursday, June 20: DJ Groove, 9 p.m.
Greene Turtle North
410-723-2120 • 11601 Coastal Hwy.
Friday, June 14: Pearl, 5 p.m., DJ Wax, 10 p.m.
Saturday, June 15: RoastJohn, 10 p.m.
Thursday, June 20: One Night Stand
Mondays: Karaoke W/ DJ Wood
Tuesdays: DJ Casper
Wednesdays: DJ Wiz
Greene Turtle West
410-213-1500 • Rte. 611, West OC
Friday, June 14: DJ BK
Saturday, June 15: Squaring The Circle
Harborside
410-213-1846
South Harbor Road, West OC
Fridays: DJ Billy T
Saturday, June 15:Chris Button/Side Project,
DJ Jeremy
Sunday, June 16: Opposite Directions, 2 p.m.,
Mondays: Blake Haley, 4 p.m., DJ Billy T, 4 p.m.
Tuesdays: Dust N Bones, 6 p.m.
Wednesdays: DJ Billy T, 4 p.m.,
Trivia w/DJ Bigler, 8 p.m.
Thursdays: Opposite Directions, 6 p.m.
Harpoon Hanna’s
302-539-3095 • Rt. 54 & The Bay,
Fenwick Island, DE
Friday, June 14: Dave Hawkins, 4 p.m.,
Bo Dickerson Band, 9 p.m.
Saturday, June 15: Dave Sherman, 5 p.m.,
On The Edge, 9 p.m.
Sunday, June 16: Kevin Poole, 2 p.m.,
Dale Teat, 6 p.m.
Monday, June 17: Dave Hawkins, 6 p.m.
Tuesday, June 18: Kevin Poole
Wednesday, June 19: Dave Sherman, 5 p.m.
Thursday, June 20: Dale Teat, 5 p.m.
High Stakes Bar & Grill
302-537-6971 • Rt. 54, Fenwick Island, DE
Friday, June 14: Monkee Paw
Saturday, June 15: Slappy Hour
Thursdays: Baltimore Bob, 4 p.m.
Fridays & Saturdays: Bob Burns, 4 p.m.
Hooters
410-213-1841
12513 Ocean Gateway, Rte. 50, West OC
Friday, June 14: DJ Wax, 4 p.m.
Sunday, June 16: Blake Haley, 3 p.m.
Johnny’s Pizza & Pub
410-723-5600 • Rt. 54 Fenwick Island, DE
Friday, June 14: The Seaside Rodeo
Saturday, June 15 & Wednesdays:
Randy Lee Ashcraft & The Saltwater Cowboys
Lobster Shanty
302-436-2305 • 56th St. & Coastal Hwy., Bayside
Sunday, June 16: Joe Mama & Keri Anthony, 6 p.m.
Wednesday, June 19: Marcella Peters, 5 p.m.
Thursday, June 20: Kathy & Michelle, 5 p.m.
M.R. Ducks
410-289-9125 • 311 Talbot St.
Friday, June 14: Identity Crisis, 5 p.m.
Saturday, June 15: Over Time, 4 p.m.
Sunday, June 16: Bird Dog & The Road Kings, 3 p.m.
Tuesday, June 18: Dust N Bones
Wednesday, June 19: DJ Batman
Thursday, June 20: Clossal Fossil Sauce
Mad Fish
410-213-2525 • 12817 Harbor Rd., West O.C.
Friday, June 14: Lime Green, 5 p.m.
Saturday, June 15: Shortcut Sunny, 5 p.m.,
DJ BK, 8 p.m.
Sunday, June 16: Reform School, 2 p.m.
Wednesday, June 19: Arvie & Bunny Bennett, 5 p.m.,
Karaoke w/Jeremy, 8 p.m.
Pickles Pub
410-289-4891 • 8th St. & Philadelphia Ave.
Friday, June 14: Beats By Jeremy, 10 p.m.
Saturday, June 15: City Painted Green
Mondays: Karaoke W/ Jeremy
Tuesdays: Beats By Adam Dutch
Thursdays: Beats By Wax
Purple Moose
410-289-6953 • Between Caroline
& Talbot Streets On The Boardwalk
Friday & Saturday, June 14 & 15: Square One, 10 p.m.
Sunday & Monday, June 16 & 17: CK The DJ, 9 p.m.
Tuesday & Wednesday, June 18 & 19, VJ Mazi
Thursday, June 20: Doc Marten & The Flannels
Friday-Sunday, June 14-16: CK The DJ, 2 p.m.
Smitty McGee’s
302-436-4716
37234 Lighthouse Rd., West Fenwick Ireland, DE
Thursdays & Fridays: Randy Lee Ashcraft
& The Saltwater Cowboys
Seacrets
410-524-4900 • 49th St.& Coastal Hwy.
Friday, June 14: DJ Bobby O, 11 a.m.,
Jim Long Band, 5 p.m., Innasense, 9 p.m.,
Kristen & The Noise, 10 p.m., 3 DJs
Saturday, June 15: Cruz In De Bay, 10 a.m.,
Light Up The Moon, 1 p.m., Innasense, 5 p.m., Nowhere Slow, 9 p.m.,
Garden State Radio, 10 p.m., 4 DJs
Sunday, June 16: Bobby O In De Bay, 10 a.m.,
Triple Rail Turn, 5 p.m., Innasense, 9 p.m.,
Garden State Radio, 10 p.m., 3 DJs
Monday, June 17: Bobby On De Bay, 11 a.m.,
New Direction, 9 p.m., Crash The Party, 10 p.m., 3 DJs
Tuesday, June 18: Bobby On De Bay, 11 a.m.,
Opposite Directions, 5 p.m., Rising Sun Reggae, 9 p.m.,
The Rockets, 10 p.m., 3 DJs
Wednesday, June 19: Bobby On De Bay, 11 a.m.,
Full Circle Duo, 5 p.m., Rising Sun Reggae, 9 p.m.,
Tribal Seeds, 9 p.m., 3 DJs
Thursday, June 20: DJ Bobby O 11 a.m.,
The Freddie Long Band, 5 p.m.,
9 Mile Roots, 9 p.m., Go Go Gadjet, 10 P.M., 3 DJs