ARIES (March 21 to April 19): Things that usually come easily and quickly for the Aries Lamb might need more of your time and attention during the next several days. Try to be patient as you work things out.

TAURUS (April 20 to May 20): A changing situation can create some complications. But if you apply that sensible Bovine mind to what seems to be a hopeless tangle of confusion, you’ll soon sort things out.

GEMINI (May 21 to June 20): Creating a new look for your surroundings is fun. Expect to hear mostly positive comments on your efforts, as well as some well-intended suggestions you might want to note.

CANCER (June 21 to July 22): Maybe you’d rather do anything else than what you’re “stuck with” right now. But if you stop complaining, you might see how this could lead to something with real potential.

LEO (July 23 to Aug. 22): Even a proud Leo ultimately recovers from hurt feelings. However, a damaged relationship might never heal unless you’re willing to spend more time and effort trying to work things out.

VIRGO (Aug. 23 to Sept. 22): There are lots of changes on the horizon, so be prepared to make some adjustments in your usually fine-tuned life. One change might even impact a personal decision you’ve been putting off.

LIBRA (Sept. 23 to Oct. 22): Being the dependable person you are could work in your favor for a project that requires both skill and accountability. But check this out carefully. There could be a hidden downside.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23 to Nov. 21): A temperamental outburst about a mishandled project causes some fallout. Be sure to couple an apology with an explanation. A new opportunity beckons by week’s end.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22 to Dec. 21): Changing horses midstream is usually unwise but sometimes necessary. Examine your options carefully before making a decision. A trusted colleague offers good advice.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 to Jan. 19): While much of your time is involved with business matters, fun-time opportunities open up by week’s end. Enjoy yourself, but be careful that you don’t overspend.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20 to Feb. 18): A “revelation” opens your eyes to what is really going on in the workplace. What you learn could make a difference in your career path. Continue to be alert for more news.

PISCES (Feb. 19 to March 20): Not wanting to make waves might be the safest way to deal with a difficult situation. But no substantive changes can be made unless you share your assessments with others.

BORN THIS WEEK: You have a way of talking to people that makes them want to listen. You could find a successful career in politics.

