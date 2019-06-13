Ocean City Remains Safe To Visit, Live

Spending time in Ocean City in early June is always a fun experience. This is true, even more so on the Boardwalk. The families are out and about, the “June Bugs” of Senior Week are celebrating their accomplishments, and those brave enough to do so are enjoying the still very chilly waters of the Atlantic. This past weekend was a typical early June weekend, or so we thought.

On Sunday, June 9, we decided to wake up early and go for a run on the Boardwalk. The haze and clouds and ominous weather forecast did not dampen our spirits. As we began our run up and down the boards just before sunrise, there were the mounds of trash as one might expect after a Saturday night of fun on the Boardwalk.

As we made our way up and back, we were impressed with the hard working men and women who so diligently cleaned the Boardwalk and made it look brand new. In relatively short time, they transformed what looked to be a war zone, into the clean pristine beach that we all know and love. As the workers finished their cleaning duties, the beach began to fill with participants and spectators for the beach soccer tournament. What started out as a few dozen, quickly turned to a few hundred and ultimately ended up being well over a couple of thousand. It was a great experience to watch the day unfold and our wonderful beach come to life.

Sadly, when we finished our run and got home, we learned of the stabbing that took place on the Boardwalk just a few hours prior to our run and only a few blocks from our home. The joy we felt in the early morning transformed to sadness and then to anger. Two boys, ages 15 and 17, were stabbed on Caroline Street. The town’s amazingly clear security cams made the identification of the suspect(s) relatively easy, and they were quickly located. Everyone is innocent until proven guilty and I am confident that the young man apprehended will get a fair shake in the legal system.

However, I want to be sure that the rest of us get a fair shake. The residents, property owners and vacationers have a right to feel safe while in our town. The stabbing incident jolted many and the news coverage has many believing that they may not be safe in Ocean City. I think those that think this way may have some merit but I would disagree with them. I believe we have a very safe town.

The justice system needs to send a clear message to everyone that this violent behavior cannot be tolerated in Ocean City. Whether it is the person the police have identified as a suspect, or it turns out to be someone else, the person(s) responsible for stabbing the two boys needs to be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. I do not care if the perpetrator is young or old, black or white, male or female, rich or poor, mentally fit or unstable, on drugs or sober.

I care about our town and I want this person gone and away so they can do no more harm. A stiff sentence will send a message to criminals that they need to take their antics elsewhere and also to our residents and guests that Ocean City is a safe place to be.

