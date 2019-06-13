Things I Like – June 14, 2019

A beach day capped off by a concert

Tossing junk mail immediately

Funny old sayings

Teens who treat their parents well

Special event days in Berlin

A house with a big, open kitchen

Breakfast food for dinner

A busy marina in the afternoon with many boats coming in

Listening to a reader’s critique of this newspaper

Looking over a home’s bookshelves

A freshly detailed vehicle

