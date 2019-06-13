Summer of 1963

Volume VIIII

Edition 10

Issue Highlights

An editorial, “The Vacant 8 Months,” read, “Late last spring the Mayor and Council were practically forced into hiring a much needed publicity man for Ocean City. Now that the resort has a publicity bureau of sorts we’d like to see town officials vote a small winter budget to the bureau expressly for the purpose of promoting the winter attractions of the resort.”

Mr. and Mrs. Mac B. Jenkins invited guests to their fully air conditioned Madison Motel on Baltimore Avenue.

Mr. and Mrs. Elwood Fleming announced their new Americana Motel on 55th Street, featuring fully-equipped oceanfront efficiencies with a children’s playground and daily maid service.

Resort personality Pete Dumser was playing nightly on the organ in Bill Ahtes famous Ship Café and Marina.

In his After Dark column, Dick Lohmeyer weighed in on the summer of 1963. He wrote, “Not since the 50s has Ocean City enjoyed a season as prosperous as this summer. The first few summers of the 1960s were actually disastrous and many resort businessmen were forced into bankruptcy because of the small crowds, cool summers and severe storms that destroyed numerous oceanfront establishments. Yes, Summer ’63 has been a good season, but the fortunes that appear to be piling up will, in most cases, go directly to the bank to pay the principal for loans that went unpaid in 1961 and 1962.”