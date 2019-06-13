OCEAN CITY – D3, a full-service digital marketing agency serving businesses on the Delmarva Peninsula, has announced the expansion of its partnership with The Dispatch by offering mobile options to advertisers through ExploreOC.com.

D3 has worked with The Dispatch for over 15 years to make local news more accessible to the community through its digital edition, the development of the Daily Buzz email and social media marketing. Taking the next step, the companies have expanded the partnership by offering mobile marketing solutions that expand the digital footprint and audience reach for advertisers.

“The Dispatch has been an area leader in business development for decades, and we are excited to strengthen our relationship with them to better serve local businesses and the community,” said John Gehrig, D3 president. “ExploreOC.com will provide another tool in the digital tool belt to reach a more diverse audience, ultimately making area businesses the biggest winners. We look forward to this next chapter and all the other ideas it sparks.”

“Further enhancing our relationship with D3 through ExploreOC.com makes perfect sense for our company,” said Steve Green, editor and publisher of The Dispatch. “We are two leaders in our industries. We already work with D3 heavily with our online news distribution and marketing through our website, social media channels and our Daily Buzz emails that feature the latest news and advertiser messages delivered straight to inboxes across the country. For us, this partnership with ExploreOC.com adds the missing link, which is mobile. This brings our marketing package full circle. There’s print, web, email marketing, social media offerings and now mobile. We feel offering ExploreOC.com will be a tremendous value-added proposition for our clients looking to reach new tech-savvy customers who rely on their phones when making choices on vacation.”

ExploreOC.com is Ocean City’s daily mobile vacation guide, delivering updated information in real time. The mobile web app shows visitors and locals what to do, where to go, and when to do it. Users say that the most popular features include accessing restaurant menus, adding events to their calendars, and the famous Super Deals that include many free, BOGO and special offers. Users do not need to download the app; just visit exploreOC.com on the web.

D3 is a full-service marketing agency based in Ocean City with 24 years of experience in web, print, design, development, and marketing services to area businesses. D3’s team of brand experts provide cohesive, innovative, and cost-effective marketing solutions that drive audiences to desired responses, across all market sectors. All-inclusive and consistent in its approach, the company is dedicated to building strong relationships with customers, business partners, and community organizations.

Since 1984, The Dispatch, owned by Maryland Coast Dispatch Inc., has been the leading the weekly newspaper serving the Ocean City area. Over the years, the publication has expanded circulation to three counties, covering Sussex, Worcester and Wicomico counties. The print publication combined with a dedicated online presence at www.mdcoastdispatch.com and social media channels results in more than 120,000 people reading the newspaper weekly.