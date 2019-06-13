Ravens Roost #44 Presented Scholarships To Three Outstanding Stephen Decatur High School Student/Athletes

Ravens Roost #44 presented scholarships to three outstanding Stephen Decatur High School student/athletes on May 22. The scholarships were presented by Roost member Marvin Brewster, left, to graduates Alexis Black, Grace Beyers and Brett Berquist. The scholarships are funded by proceeds from an annual charity golf tournament held at Ocean Pines Country Club.