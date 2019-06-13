Popeye’s Chicken In West Ocean City Holds Fundraiser Event For Stephen Decatur’s Math Honor Society

by
Popeye’s Chicken In West Ocean City Holds Fundraiser Event For Stephen Decatur’s Math Honor Society

Popeye’s Chicken in West Ocean City held a fundraising event for Stephen Decatur’s Math Honor Society, Mu Alpha Theta last month. Approximately $600 was raised for their club.  Mu Alpha Theta Club President Kevin Beck accepted the check from Salah Hassanein of Popeye’s. Also present was faculty advisor Sherryl Olson.