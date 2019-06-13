Berlin Apartment Complex Plans Pass Planning Commission In 4-3 Vote BERLIN – A controversial apartment project is expected to move forward on Route 346 after receiving approval from the Berlin Planning Commission.After multiple meetings and lengthy discussion, the commission voted 4-3 Wednesday to approve changes to the Purnell Crossing planned unit development (PUD). The split vote came after several citizens voiced opposition to the project.“This… Read more »

Henry-Gordy Retiring After 40 Years In Public Education; She Plans To Become Methodist Pastor NEWARK – A local educator will retire this month after more than four decades of working to meet the needs of local students.Eloise Henry-Gordy, student services supervisor for Worcester County Public Schools, will officially end her 43-year career in education June 30."There are two things people tell you about retirement," Henry-Gordy said. "You know when…

City Watch Program, Hotel Cooperation Credited With Locating Stabbing Suspect OCEAN CITY — The city-wide surveillance camera system, social media and an alert hotel employee are being credited this week with the apprehension of a suspect wanted in connection with a double stabbing on the Boardwalk last weekend.Around 1:25 a.m. on Sunday, Ocean City Police Department (OCPD) officers responded to a fight involving multiple people…