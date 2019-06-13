Ian Lundberg

SALISBURY — An Ocean Pines man is behind bars this week and an elected official is recovering from head trauma following an alleged baseball bat assault stemming from dogs.

Shortly after 7 p.m. last Thursday, Salisbury Police officers responded to a residence on Bell Avenue for a reported assault. Upon arrival, Salisbury police met with Wicomico County Council President Larry Dodd, 59.

The initial investigation revealed Dodd and a suspect later identified as Ian Lundberg, 41, of Ocean Pines, were engaged in a verbal argument that quickly turned physical. According to police reports, the argument was part of an ongoing dispute over a dog-related issue and that one dog had allegedly bitten another dog.

According to police reports, Lundberg allegedly walked onto Dodd’s property and initiated a verbal argument while Dodd stood in his doorway holding a baseball bat. As the argument progressed, Lundberg allegedly forced his way into the residence where the verbal argument escalated into a physical confrontation.

Lundberg allegedly struck Dodd with a closed fist about his head and upper body area, according to police reports. Lundberg then allegedly continued the assault by grabbing the baseball bat from Dodd and striking him in the head with it.

After the assault, Lundberg reportedly fled the area in a vehicle described as a blue sedan. Salisbury Police officers immediately began searching the area for Lundberg and the vehicle to no avail. During the early morning hours last Friday, officers obtained an arrest warrant for Lundberg, charging him with assault and burglary, according to police reports.

Around 1:30 a.m. last Friday, officers located Lundberg at a residence on Mt. Hermon Road and he was taken into custody without further incident. Lundberg has been charged with first- and second-degree assault, home invasion, disorderly conduct, reckless endangerment and trespassing. Following a bail review hearing in Wicomico County last Friday, he was ordered to be held without bond.

Meanwhile, Dodd was transported to Peninsula Regional Medical Center where he was treated for serious injuries. Dodd was reportedly released from PRMC on Tuesday.