OCEAN CITY – The Art League of Ocean City is sponsoring a bus trip to the new Glenstone Museum in Potomac, Md. on Thursday, June 27, and the public is invited.

The bus will depart the Lowe’s parking lot on Route 1 in Lewes at 8:15 a.m. and make another pickup at the Ocean City Center for the Arts, 94th StReet bayside, at 9 a.m. The bus will arrive back on the Eastern Shore at approximately 7:30 p.m.

Glenstone is a new contemporary art museum and sculpture garden located on 230 acres, a place that seamlessly integrates art, architecture, and landscape into a serene and contemplative environment.

The cost of the trip is $70 per person and includes the bus, entrance to the museum, plus water and snacks. Lunch is available at the museum cafe. Outside food and drink are not permitted. Comfortable walking shoes are recommended.

Prior to the bus trip, on Tuesday, June 11 at 7 p.m. at the Arts Center, Art League fellow Brooke Rogers will give a pre-tour lecture about the Glenstone collection.

“My lecture will offer background information on major artists in the collection,” he said. “Preparing for a visit to view sometimes-cryptic modern and contemporary art can really enhance the experience.”

Rogers will also accompany the group on the bus trip to provide insights into the art.

“This is a rare opportunity for art lovers on the Eastern Shore to visit Glenstone, as the new museum is one of the hottest destinations in the DC area after being featured on CBS Sunday Morning,” Rogers said. “Tickets are very difficult to get. The beautiful thing about limiting the number of tickets each day is that the spacious galleries and outdoor sculpture grounds are never overcrowded.”

Rogers believes the founders of Glenstone ensured a quiet, thoughtful environment for taking in the beauty of the art and the nature on display.

“We envision Glenstone not only as a place, but a state of mind created by the energy of architecture, the power of art, and the restorative qualities of nature,” said founders Emily and Mitch Rales. “At the core of the museum is a collection of post-World War II art, a very personal project driven by the pursuit of iconic works that have changed the way we think about the art of our time.”

Tickets can be obtained at www.artleagueofoceancity.org or by calling 410-524-9433.