Most Blessed Sacrament Students Participate In Knights Of Columbus Memorial Day Essay Contest

Most Blessed Sacrament eighth graders Claudia Walker and Sandra Pawlowska won second and first place, pictured, respectively, in The Knights of Columbus Council 9053 Memorial Day Essay Contest. Seventh graders Brooke Delahanty won third place and Daniel Genga won honorable mention.