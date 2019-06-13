Most Blessed Sacrament Fifth Grade Class Visits Worcester County Veterans Memorial In Ocean Pines

The Most Blessed Sacrament fifth grade class visited the Worcester County Veterans Memorial in Ocean Pines to learn the history of the memorial park, how to properly fold a flag and the importance of honoring veterans. Students Laila Pascucci and Chloe March are pictured with members of the Naval Junior ROTC from Stephen Decatur High School.