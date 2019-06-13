BERLIN- Six Berlin Intermediate School students this week were awarded the annual Franklin Burroughs Golf Scholarship to attend the Eagle’s Landing Golf Camp, he last such awards after 12 years.

The scholarship is named in honor of Franklin Burroughs, who owned One-Time Plumbing in Berlin for over 25 years. This year’s recipients include BIS students Samantha Booger, Bodee Garner, Jasper Davis, Matthew Holland, Riley Pruitt and Ellie Rankin. Each recipient will attend the Eagle’s Landing Golf Camp later this summer.

According to Burroughs’ wife Freda, who now lives in Texas, this will be the final year of the scholarship. She thanked everyone for their previous contributions to help make the scholarship program a success. Because of their generosity and friendship, 17 deserving young golfers from BIS have received the scholarships over the years.

“My husband loved God, children, golf and all athletics,” she said. “His children and all the neighborhood children who came to his home he called ‘The Burley Bunch’ because of all the fun activities he provided and the fact that he lived on Burley Street at that time.”