BERLIN – The following represents a collection of press releases announcing recent accomplishments of local students.

•The Kiwanis Club of Greater Ocean Pines-Ocean City awarded $18,000 in scholarships to 20 deserving graduating senior students at Stephen Decatur High School to further their educations. Scholarships were awarded to Grace Beres (The Ray Pugh Memorial) Wyatt Sperry (The Dick Jacobs Memorial), Kayla Smith, Julian Griggs, Brett Berquist, Jude Al-Hamad, Emily Malinkowski, Joseph Beck, Kyla Scherlag, Chase Porter, Kennedy Duke, Berre Murat, Logan Townsend, Jacques Remmell, Kirsten Graham, Jordan Ferguson, Hayden Snelsire, Isabel Emond, Lily Figgs and Collin Terlizzi.

•The Art League of Ocean City awarded eight $1,000 scholarships to students pursuing a college degree in the arts. Winners were Sarah Hancock who is attending Salisbury University with a major in art and architecture; Trent Carpenter, a re-applying senior at UMES, who is studying sequential illustration; Trevor Hayes attending Virginia Commonwealth University for fine arts and graphic design; Colleen Shanahan studying illustration, graphic design, and animation at the Maryland Institute of Art; Kendal Snyder studying commercial dance at The Studio School of Los Angeles; Deprina Rolley who studies animation at the South Carolina School of Art and Design; Kate Carpenter who studies theater and dance at SU; and Elle Bargar who is continuing her arts education degree at UMES.

•Zoe Spadaro, a Health and Occupation major at Elizabethtown College, was named to the dean’s list for the spring 2019 semester.

•Moravian College named 745 students, including Katie Boyle, to the Dean’s Honor List for the Spring 2019 semester. Boyle was also a member of Moravian College’s Class of 2019.

•U.S. Air Force Airman Markeith A. Miller Jr. graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland in Texas. Miller, a 2018 graduate of Pocomoke High School, is the son of Nicole and Markeith Miller Sr.

•Jamison Donohue, a senior at Vanderbilt University majoring in mathematics, economics and finance, has been named to the Dean’s List. He is the son of Jim and Carol Donohue of Salisbury.

•Eric Robinson, a student in the Henry C. Lee College of Criminal Justice and Forensic Sciences at the University of New Haven, was named to the Dean’s List for the spring semester. Robinson is working on a Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice.

•Austin Kosin was awarded a bachelor of science degree in electrical and computer engineering from Worcester Polytechnic Institute last month.

•Robert Oliver, a psychology major from Bishopville, was inducted into Psi Chi, the national psychology honor society, at the University of Pittsburgh at Bradford this spring.

•Sophia Marks received a Bachelor of Science degree Cum Laude status from Peru State College.

•Jillian Petito earned dean’s list honors for the Spring 2019 semester from Mount St. Mary’s University.

•Among those earning bachelor’s degrees from McDaniel College last month were Megan Mary Mitchell, who graduated Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Accounting Economics and Business Administration; Matthew Lloyd Scott, who graduated with a Bachelor of Arts degree in chemistry; and Matthew Scott Fogle, who earned a master’s degree in Curriculum and Instruction.

•Hannah Proctor was recently initiated into Salisbury University’s Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi.

•Carson Shanholtz will join outstanding high school students this summer from across the nation in a unique academic and career-oriented development experience, Envision’s Game and Technology Program at George Mason University in Fairfax, Va.

Game and Technology Academy is one of the Envision family of programs that enable students to explore their interests and experience learning beyond the classroom.

“I am excited to attend Envision’s Game and Technology Program because it directly relates to my dream career,” he said. “This is a rare opportunity and I look forward to learning new ideas. I look forward to experiencing what it will be like to stay in a dorm for a few weeks and to meet new people that share my passion for gaming and technology. I am very grateful for this opportunity.”

•More than 2,000 Coastal Carolina University students were named to the Dean’s List for the Spring 2019 semester including Patrick A. Miller, an Intelligence & National Security Studies major.

•Stella Cunningham, Class of 2021, has been named to the dean’s list for the spring 2019 semester at the University of Vermont. Cunningham is majoring in Health and Society in the College of Arts and Sciences.

•Isabella Keith of Selbyville will enter Kutztown University (KU) in the fall as the newest member of the Golden Bear family. Keith comes to KU from Indian River High School.