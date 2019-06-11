“It’s all about location. We aren’t on the water, but we see this as being like a dock bar on the highway,” said co-owner Chris Shanahan. Photo by Bethany Hooper

OCEAN CITY – A new commercial property in Ocean City is now home to Three Anchors Coastal Eats & Spirits.

Located next to K-Coast Surf Shop on 78th Street, Three Anchors Coastal Eats & Spirits offers coastal cuisine in a family friendly environment.

Owners Mark Pugh, Chris Shanahan and Kevin Rohe opened the doors of Three Anchors to the public on Memorial Day weekend.

Since that time, Shanahan said management and staff have worked diligently to bring patrons the best dining experience in a casual, neighborly atmosphere.

“Being a restaurant that is walkable and bikeable is really important to us,” he said. “It’s all about location. We aren’t on the water, but we see this as being like a dock bar on the highway.”

Shanahan and Pugh are no strangers to the area. For 28 years, the two have owned and operated K-Coast Surf Shop on 78th Street.

Last year, the business partners replaced the old 78th Street store with a larger retail facility and brought with it additional space for an attached restaurant. Partnering with Rohe for their new business venture, Shanahan said he is eager to continue serving the community at Three Anchors.

“We know the neighborhood and we have a good relationship with the neighborhood,” Shanahan said. “We really feel that when we built this building like this, it would become like the new ‘restaurant row’ in town.”

The 3,500-square-foot restaurant features seating for nearly 200 customers and includes an outdoor dining deck overlooking Ocean City.

Shanahan said the restaurant will also partner with Pelagic – an offshore lifestyle brand – to design the upstairs bar to match the coastal fishing theme.

“There are several companies in our industry that are starting to branch out into the hospitality field with restaurants and bars,” he said. “So it’s nice to have that partnership. It will be called the Pelagic Bay at Three Anchors.”

Haley Martin, head bartender and a social media manager for Three Anchors, said the menu features a variety of food, including banana bread Belgian waffles with chocolate chips, a house-made Three Anchors burger with a three-ounce crab cake, and a blackened ahi tuna sandwich with coconut jicama slaw and mango pineapple chutney, to name a few.

The restaurant will also provide carryout services with a smoothie, milkshake and ice cream bar.

“It’s a little bit of everything,” she said. “Our head chef, Jim Lewis, has his own little twist that he likes to put on everything. A lot of the stuff on our menu I have not seen anywhere else before.”

Martin said the drink menu also features a large selection of cocktails, wines, beers and flights.

“We are really trying to push the local brands and support the community,” she said.

Three Anchors hosted a grand opening celebration throughout last weekend.

“We had happy hour all day Friday, Saturday and Sunday for our grand opening weekend,” Martin said. “And starting Friday, we rolled out our full menu. We opened at 9 a.m. for the first time and had brunch, lunch and dinner.”

For more information, call 410-524-8930 or visit www.threeanchorsoc.com or the restaurant’s Facebook page.

“Locals can enjoy it and out-of-towners can enjoy it,” Martin said. “It’s a place for everyone.”