State Officials Discuss Inlet's Future With 'More Permanent' Shoaling Solution Sought BERLIN – Construction of a permanent solution to the shoaling problems in the Ocean City Inlet is expected to begin in 2021, federal officials said at a public meeting last week.Representatives of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) shared information about planned improvements to the Inlet and a scour hole near Homer Gudelsky Park…

WOC's Golf Course Road Gets Another Stop Sign SNOW HILL – In an effort to address safety concerns, Worcester County will move forward with installing four-way stop signs at the intersection of Golf Course Road and Old Bridge Road.On Tuesday, the Worcester County Commissioners voted unanimously to have staff move forward with installing four-way stop signs and "Look Again" signs at the intersection…

Pines Public House & Eatery Offers New Upscale Dining Spot OCEAN PINES – The owners of a local pizza chain are bringing fine dining to Ocean Pines with the opening of Pines Public House & Eatery.Located on Nicholas Lane, Pines Public House & Eatery combines elevated Eastern Shore cuisine with handcrafted metropolitan cocktails in an upscale dining atmosphere.Co-owners Alex Buinovskis and Dennis Klimins said Pines…