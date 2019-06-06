BERLIN — Maryland’s six operating casinos generated over $152 million in gaming revenue of May, and the Ocean Downs Casino recorded the largest percentage gain over the same month of the prior year.

Maryland Lottery and Gaming’s monthly report for May was a mixed bag of results including modest gains for some of the state’s six casinos and losses for others in comparison to May 2018. For example, the Horseshoe Casino in Baltimore generated $20.5 million in revenue in May 2019, representing a decline of over 12% from May 2018.

Similarly, the MGM National Harbor Casino saw its gaming revenue decline about 5% from May 2018 to May 2019. With the exception of the Ocean Downs Casino, the state’s three other casinos showed gaming revenue nearly the same from May 2018 to May 2019.

Ocean Downs Casino saw the single best increase in gaming revenue in a comparison of May 2018 to May 2019. The Ocean Downs Casino generated $7.2 million in May 2019, representing an increase of nearly 13% compared to May 2108.

Maryland Lottery and Gaming Director Gordon Medenica said those casinos that saw revenue declines should not be alarming.

“As Maryland’s casinos reach full development of their respective markets, we will begin to see more volatility in month-over-month results as today’s report shows,” he said.