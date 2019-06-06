Johnston Earns Top Bayside South Honor

Decatur’s Xan Johnston last week was named Bayside South Co-Defensive Player of the Year. Pictured above, Johnston digs in against Worcester Prep in a game this season. Photo by Shawn Soper

BERLIN- Stephen Decatur boys’ varsity lacrosse standout Xan Johnston was named Bayside South Co-Defensive Player of the Year last week when the conference awards were announced.

Johnston, bound for Lynn University next year, was named Co-Defensive Player of the Year last week when the Bayside South post-season awards were announced. Sharing the honor with Johnston was Parkside’s Stevie Mancha. Bennett’s Luke Nestor was named Bayside South Offensive Player of the Year for the third year in a row.

Joining Johnston from Decatur on the All Bayside South-First Team were Chase Porter and Andrew Ball. Seahawks named to the All Bayside South-Second Team were Eric Gwinn, Austin Airey and Kevin Beck. Seahawks Tony Scafone, Ryley Rayne and John James were also named All-Conference-Honorable Mention.

