OCEAN CITY — A Frederick, Md. man was arrested on weapons charges last weekend after allegedly threatening a group of people on the Boardwalk and stating “I’ve got 30 bullets for all of you,” according to police reports.

Shortly before 1 a.m. last Sunday, a description was broadcasted for a reported suspect with a handgun near 9th Street and the Boardwalk. Shortly thereafter, an Ocean City Police Department (OCPD) officer located a suspect matching the description in the area of 8th Street and Baltimore Avenue. The suspect, identified as Pharoah Lawson, 18, was walking with two other individuals.

The officer detained Lawson and told him he was going to frisk him for a weapon. According to police reports, Lawson threw a purse-like bag to the other individual he was with and told the officer, “go for it, but the bag isn’t mine,” according to police reports.

The officer searched Lawson’s person and reportedly found a small amount of marijuana in a bag in his pants pocket. Another officer on scene retrieved the purse, which Lawson earlier had over his shoulder, and found it to be heavy. A frisk of the outside of the purse revealed the outline of a handgun. OCPD officers opened the bag and found a Glock .40 caliber handgun with a loaded magazine inside, although no round was chambered in the handgun.

At that point, Lawson was taken into custody and the handgun was secured. OCPD officers interviewed witnesses back at the original scene at 9th Street. One witness told police he was walking on the Boardwalk with a group of friends when they were approached by Lawson and the other man. According to police reports, Lawson was attempting to start a fight with the group and advised the group, “I’ve got 30 bullets for all of you,” according to police reports.

The witness told police a second witness corroborated the first witness’s version of the events. Meanwhile, a background check with a national gun center revealed the handgun Lawson possessed was reported stolen out of Miami. A further background check revealed Lawson was wanted on a non-extraditable warrant from West Virginia.

Lawson was arrested on multiple weapons charges including possession of a stolen firearm, possession of a handgun on his person and possession of a firearm by a minor. When interviewed, Lawson reportedly told police, “I’m not a gangster, I just have that for self-defense.”