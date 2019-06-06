FENWICK ISLAND – Fenwick Island will offer a free parking permit app beginning this summer season.

Last week, the Town of Fenwick Island introduced a new ParkMobile app, which allows visitors to obtain a permit for street parking without visiting the Fenwick Island Police Department or the kiosk.

“The Town implemented ParkMobile for a couple of reasons …,” Town Manager Terry Tieman said. “We believe it will be more convenient for visitors in Fenwick Island and it is more efficient, saving valuable staff time. Last year, we installed a parking kiosk at the Police Station for the same reason.”

Those who download the ParkMobile app can use their phones to purchase parking permits by parking their car in a ParkMobile “zone,” entering the ParkMobile number located on the sign and selecting the time they want to use. Parking time can also be extended using the mobile app.

The permits can then be used to park in sections of street parking labeled “parking by permit only.”

The app does not include beach-end parking, which is reserved for property owners with blue hang tags.

While the sign for a permit zone may be listed anywhere on the street, resort officials said visitors still must observe that parking is only allowed in areas with white lines and does not block driveways and trash receptacle areas.

Parking permit “zones” for ParkMobile are located on Atlantic Avenue, Bayard Street, Cannon Street, Essex Street, Farmington Street, Georgetown Street, Houston Street, Indian Street, James Street, King Street and Lewes Street on the ocean side and James Street, Houston Street, Georgetown Street, Farmington Street, Essex Street, Dagsboro Street, Cannon Street, Bayard Street, Atlantic Avenue, South Carolina Avenue, Bayside Drive, Oyster Bay Drive, High Tide Lane, Windward Way, Ebb Tide Cove, Glenn Avenue and Madison Avenue on the bay side.

All parking within town limits requires a parking permit from May 15 to Sept. 15. Parking permits can also be purchased at the Fenwick Island Police Department and at the kiosk located outside the police department building.