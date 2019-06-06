OCEAN CITY — A Baltimore man was arrested on burglary and other charges last weekend after allegedly entering an adjacent hotel room via a balcony and swiping liquor and margarita supplies.

Around noon last Sunday, an Ocean City Police Department (OCPD) officer responded to a hotel at 21st Street for a reported burglary. Upon arrival, the officer met with two individuals who were staying in a room on the sixth floor of the hotel. The victims told police they went downstairs to get breakfast at the hotel restaurant around 8:15 a.m. and when they returned about a half an hour later, a half-gallon bottle of tequila and a bottle of margarita mix was missing from their room.

The victims told police the missing items were on a table in the hotel room in clear view of the adjacent hotel room balcony and that the sliding glass door to their balcony was left unlocked when they went to breakfast. The victims told police they suspected a male in an adjacent room might have entered their unit because he was staring into their room just prior to them leaving for breakfast.

Police identified the occupant of the adjacent room as Christopher Geair, 44, of Baltimore, who was not present in his room when police arrived. The hotel manager told police Geiar had earlier walked out of the hotel restaurant after ordering an orange juice and three shots of vodka without paying his tab.

OCPD officers entered Geair’s room and found the empty bottle of margarita mix in the trash can, but not the bottle of tequila. The victims identified the bottle of margarita mix by a sticker on the bottle from a liquor store in their hometown. About an hour later, OCPD officers were called to a different hotel about a block away for a reported intoxicated male walking around the hotel property.

OCPD officers responded and found Geair walking around with a half-gallon bottle of tequila in his hand. When questioned, Geair reportedly told police he made a stupid decision. When asked how he entered the adjacent hotel room and stole the liquor, Geair reportedly told police “I’m not going to incriminate myself,” and “I don’t know what you’re talking about.”

Based on the evidence and witness testimony, Geair was arrested and charged with burglary for entering the adjacent room and theft for allegedly stealing the liquor. He was also charged with theft for allegedly skipping out on his hotel bar tab.