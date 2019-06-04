OCEAN CITY — The Ocean City Police Department (OCPD) is attempting to locate a local man reported missing to the agency on Tuesday.

The OCPD is trying to locate Michael Tyrone Taylor, who was reported missing. Taylor, who works at a popular midtown restaurant and nightclub, is 56-years old and around 6’ and 150 pounds. The OCPD release does not include information about when and where Taylor was last seen, but social media posts by friends say he was supposed to be in Wilmington, Del. on Monday for his daughter’s graduation, but did not show up. According to social media posts, when Taylor did not show up in Wilmington, his family called his place of employment in Ocean City and learned no one there had seen or heard from him.

Anyone who locates Taylor or knows of his whereabouts is urged to call their local law enforcement agency or the OCPD at 410-723-6600.