28th/127th Street Pit & Pub

410-289-2020 • 443-664-7482

28th St. & Coastal Hwy.

& 127th St. & Coastal Hwy.

Friday, May 31: The Jack & T Show, 6 p.m.

Wednesdays: DJ Wax (127th St.)

45th Street Taphouse

443-664-2201 • 4507 Coastal Hwy.

Friday, May 31: Collin, 8 p.m.

Saturday, June 1: Ana & Jovan, 8 p.m.

Sunday, June 2: Ian McG, 8 p.m.

Wednesday, June 5: Aaron Howell, 1 p.m.

Thursday, June 6: Ward Ewing, 8 p.m.

Atlantic Hotel

410-641-3589 • 2 North Main St., Berlin

Mondays: Earl Beardsley

Tuesdays: Bob Miller on Piano

Buxy’s Salty Dog/Dry Dock 28

410-289-0973 • 28th St. & Coastal Hwy.

Sundays: Local Party w/DJ BK

Captain’s Table

410-289-7192

Courtyard by Marriott Hotel,

15th St. & Baltimore Ave.

Every Thursday Thru Saturday:

Phil Perdue On Piano

Clarion Hotel

410-524-3535 • 10100 Coastal Highway

Ocean Club:

Friday & Saturday, May 31 & June 1: Hero

Fridays & Saturdays: DJ Dusty

Lenny’s Beach Bar:

Friday-Sunday, May 31-June 2:

On The Edge, 4 p.m.

Monday, June 3: Glass Onion

Tuesday-Thursday, June 4-6: On The Edge

Coconuts Beach Bar & Grill

Castle In The Sand Hotel

37th & 38th St. • 410-289-6846

Friday, May 31: Darin Engh, Noon-4 p.m.,

Naked Nation, 5-9 p.m.

Saturday, June 1: Top Shelf Duo, Noon-4 p.m.,

Sunday, June 2: Heather Vidal, Noon-3 p.m.,

Lauren Glick Band, 4-8 p.m.

Monday, June 3: Nate Clendenen, Noon-3 p.m.

Bob Wilkinson & Joe Smooth 4-8 p.m.

Tuesday, June 4: Keri Anthony, Noon-3 p.m.,

Angeline Leach Duo, 4-8 p.m.

Wednesday, June 5: Heather Vidal, Noon-3 p.m.,

Chris Button & Joe Mama, 4-8 p.m.

Thursday, June 6: Sean Loomis, Noon-3 p.m.,

Chris Diller 4-8 p.m.

Crabcake Factory Bayside

302-988-5000

Rt. 54 Fenwick Island, DE

Friday, May 31: Lost & Found, 5 p.m.

Sunday, June 2: Chris Button 2 p.m.

Wednesday, June 5: Kevin Poole, 5 p.m.

Fager’s Island

410-524-5500 • 60th St. in the Bay

Friday, May 31: Steve Ports Trio, 5:30 p.m.,

DJ Hook, 9 p.m.,

What’s Next?, 10 p.m.

Saturday, June 1: Steve Ports Trio, 5:30 p.m.,

DJ RobCee, 9:30 p.m.,

The Sweet Talkers, 10 p.m.

Sunday, June 2: Everett Spells, 11 a.m.

Monday, June 3: DJ Wax, 5:30 p.m.,

DJ Louie T, 9:30 p.m., It’s All Good, 9:30 p.m.

Wednesday, June 5: DJ Adam Dutch, 9:30 p.m.,

DJ Louie & The Game Changers, 10 p.m.

Greene Turtle North

410-723-2120 • 11601 Coastal Hwy.

Friday, May 31: Lauren Glick Duo, 5 p.m.,

DJ Wax, 10 p.m.

Saturday, June 1:

The Swell Fellas, 10 p.m.

Mondays: Karaoke W/ DJ Wood

Wednesday: DJ Wiz

Greene Turtle West

410-213-1500 • Rte. 611, West OC

Friday, May 31: Lime Green Band

Harborside

410-213-1846

South Harbor Road, West OC

Fridays: DJ Billy T

Saturday, June 1:

Chris Button/Side Project, DJ Jeremy

Sunday, June 2: Opposite Directions, 2 p.m.,

Jade Lee Band, 8 p.m.

Mondays: Blake Haley, 4 p.m., DJ Billy T, 4 p.m.

Tuesdays: Dust N Bones, 6 p.m.

Wednesdays: DJ Billy T, 4 p.m.,

Trivia w/DJ Bigler, 8 p.m.

Thursdays: Opposite Directions, 6 p.m.

Harpoon Hanna’s

302-539-3095

Rt. 54 & The Bay, Fenwick Island, DE

Friday, May 31: Dave Hawkins, 4 p.m.,

Glass Onion, 10 p.m.

Saturday, June 1: Dave Sherman, 5 p.m.,

Sunday, June 2: Kevin Poole, 2 p.m.,

Dale Teat, 10 p.m.

Monday, June 3: Dave Hawkins, 6 p.m.

Tuesday, June 4: DJ Rupe/Kevin Poole

Wednesday, June 5: Dave Sherman, 5 p.m.

Thursday, June 6: Dale Teat, 5 p.m.

High Stakes Bar & Grill

302-537-6971

Rt. 54, Fenwick Island, DE

Friday, May 31: Reform School

Saturday, June 1: Dust N Bones

Thursdays: Baltimore Bob, 4 p.m.

Fridays & Saturdays: Bob Burns, 4 p.m.

Hooters

410-213-1841

12513 Ocean Gateway, Rte. 50, West OC

Friday, May 31: DJ Wax, 4 p.m.

Saturday, June 1: Classic Vibe, 4 p.m.

Monday, June 2: This Your Monkey, 2 p.m.

Johnny’s Pizza & Pub

410-723-5600 • Rt. 54 Fenwick Island, DE

Wednesdays: Randy Lee Ashcraft

& The Saltwater Cowboys

Lobster Shanty

302-436-2305

56th St. & Coastal Hwy., Bayside

Sunday, June 2:

Joe Mama & Sean Styles, 6 p.m.

Wednesday, June 5: Smooth & Remy, 5 p.m.

Thursday, June 6: Steve Kuhn, 5 p.m.

M.R. Ducks

410-289-9125 • 311 Talbot St.

Friday, May 31: DJ Batman, 5 p.m.

Saturday, June 1:

Barrel-Chested Beer Bellies, 4 p.m.

Sunday, June 2: Side Project, 3 p.m.

Mad Fish

410-213-2525

12817 Harbor Rd., West O.C.

Friday, May 31: Sean Loomis, 5 p.m.

Saturday, June 1: Naked Nation, 5 p.m.,

DJ BK, 8 p.m.

Sunday, June 2: Funk Shué, 2 p.m.

Wednesday, June 5: Josh Pryor, 5 p.m.,

Karaoke w/Jeremy, 8 p.m.

Pickles Pub

410-289-4891

8th St. & Philadelphia Ave.

Friday, May 31: Beats By Jeremy, 10 p.m.

Saturday, June 1: Sean Loomis

Mondays: Karaoke W/ Jeremy

Tuesdays: Beats By Adam Dutch

Thursdays: Beats By Wax

Purple Moose

410-289-6953

Between Caroline & Talbot Streets

On The Boardwalk

Friday & Saturday, May 31 & June 1:

Vinyl Rhino, 10 p.m.

Sunday-Thursday, June 2-6:

CK The DJ, 9 p.m.

Friday-Sunday, May 31-June 2:

CK The DJ, 2 p.m.

Smitty McGee’s

302-436-4716

37234 Lighthouse Rd.,

West Fenwick Ireland, DE

Thursdays & Fridays: Randy Lee Ashcraft

& The Saltwater Cowboys

Seacrets

410-524-4900

49th St.& Coastal Hwy.

Friday, May 31: DJ Bobby O, 11 a.m.,

Jim Long Band, 5 p.m., Jah Works, 9 p.m.,

My Hero Zero, 10 p.m., 3 DJs

Saturday, June 1: Cruz In De Bay, 10 a.m.,

Jim Long Band, 5 p.m., Jah Works, 9 p.m.,

APS, 10 p.m., Cherry Crush, 11:30 p.m., 4 DJs

Sunday, June 2: Bobby O In De Bay, 10 a.m.,

John McNutt Band, 5 p.m., S.T.O.R.M., 9 p.m.,

Shake 3X, 10 p.m., 3 DJs

Monday, June 3: Full Circle, 5 p.m.,

S.T.O.R.M., 9 p.m., DJ

Tuesday, June 4: Opposite Directions, 5 p.m.,

Buddha Council, 9 p.m. DJ, 10 p.m.

Wednesday, June 5: Full Circle Duo, 5 p.m.,

Buddha Council, 9 p.m., DJ, 10 p.m.

Thursday, June 6: DJ Bobby O 11 a.m.,

The Freddie Long Band, 5 p.m.,

Go Go Gadjet, 10 P.M., 2 DJs