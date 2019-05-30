28th/127th Street Pit & Pub
410-289-2020 • 443-664-7482
28th St. & Coastal Hwy.
& 127th St. & Coastal Hwy.
Friday, May 31: The Jack & T Show, 6 p.m.
Wednesdays: DJ Wax (127th St.)
45th Street Taphouse
443-664-2201 • 4507 Coastal Hwy.
Friday, May 31: Collin, 8 p.m.
Saturday, June 1: Ana & Jovan, 8 p.m.
Sunday, June 2: Ian McG, 8 p.m.
Wednesday, June 5: Aaron Howell, 1 p.m.
Thursday, June 6: Ward Ewing, 8 p.m.
Atlantic Hotel
410-641-3589 • 2 North Main St., Berlin
Mondays: Earl Beardsley
Tuesdays: Bob Miller on Piano
Buxy’s Salty Dog/Dry Dock 28
410-289-0973 • 28th St. & Coastal Hwy.
Sundays: Local Party w/DJ BK
Captain’s Table
410-289-7192
Courtyard by Marriott Hotel,
15th St. & Baltimore Ave.
Every Thursday Thru Saturday:
Phil Perdue On Piano
Clarion Hotel
410-524-3535 • 10100 Coastal Highway
Ocean Club:
Friday & Saturday, May 31 & June 1: Hero
Fridays & Saturdays: DJ Dusty
Lenny’s Beach Bar:
Friday-Sunday, May 31-June 2:
On The Edge, 4 p.m.
Monday, June 3: Glass Onion
Tuesday-Thursday, June 4-6: On The Edge
Coconuts Beach Bar & Grill
Castle In The Sand Hotel
37th & 38th St. • 410-289-6846
Friday, May 31: Darin Engh, Noon-4 p.m.,
Naked Nation, 5-9 p.m.
Saturday, June 1: Top Shelf Duo, Noon-4 p.m.,
Sunday, June 2: Heather Vidal, Noon-3 p.m.,
Lauren Glick Band, 4-8 p.m.
Monday, June 3: Nate Clendenen, Noon-3 p.m.
Bob Wilkinson & Joe Smooth 4-8 p.m.
Tuesday, June 4: Keri Anthony, Noon-3 p.m.,
Angeline Leach Duo, 4-8 p.m.
Wednesday, June 5: Heather Vidal, Noon-3 p.m.,
Chris Button & Joe Mama, 4-8 p.m.
Thursday, June 6: Sean Loomis, Noon-3 p.m.,
Chris Diller 4-8 p.m.
Crabcake Factory Bayside
302-988-5000
Rt. 54 Fenwick Island, DE
Friday, May 31: Lost & Found, 5 p.m.
Sunday, June 2: Chris Button 2 p.m.
Wednesday, June 5: Kevin Poole, 5 p.m.
Fager’s Island
410-524-5500 • 60th St. in the Bay
Friday, May 31: Steve Ports Trio, 5:30 p.m.,
DJ Hook, 9 p.m.,
What’s Next?, 10 p.m.
Saturday, June 1: Steve Ports Trio, 5:30 p.m.,
DJ RobCee, 9:30 p.m.,
The Sweet Talkers, 10 p.m.
Sunday, June 2: Everett Spells, 11 a.m.
Monday, June 3: DJ Wax, 5:30 p.m.,
DJ Louie T, 9:30 p.m., It’s All Good, 9:30 p.m.
Wednesday, June 5: DJ Adam Dutch, 9:30 p.m.,
DJ Louie & The Game Changers, 10 p.m.
Greene Turtle North
410-723-2120 • 11601 Coastal Hwy.
Friday, May 31: Lauren Glick Duo, 5 p.m.,
DJ Wax, 10 p.m.
Saturday, June 1:
The Swell Fellas, 10 p.m.
Mondays: Karaoke W/ DJ Wood
Wednesday: DJ Wiz
Greene Turtle West
410-213-1500 • Rte. 611, West OC
Friday, May 31: Lime Green Band
Harborside
410-213-1846
South Harbor Road, West OC
Fridays: DJ Billy T
Saturday, June 1:
Chris Button/Side Project, DJ Jeremy
Sunday, June 2: Opposite Directions, 2 p.m.,
Jade Lee Band, 8 p.m.
Mondays: Blake Haley, 4 p.m., DJ Billy T, 4 p.m.
Tuesdays: Dust N Bones, 6 p.m.
Wednesdays: DJ Billy T, 4 p.m.,
Trivia w/DJ Bigler, 8 p.m.
Thursdays: Opposite Directions, 6 p.m.
Harpoon Hanna’s
302-539-3095
Rt. 54 & The Bay, Fenwick Island, DE
Friday, May 31: Dave Hawkins, 4 p.m.,
Glass Onion, 10 p.m.
Saturday, June 1: Dave Sherman, 5 p.m.,
Sunday, June 2: Kevin Poole, 2 p.m.,
Dale Teat, 10 p.m.
Monday, June 3: Dave Hawkins, 6 p.m.
Tuesday, June 4: DJ Rupe/Kevin Poole
Wednesday, June 5: Dave Sherman, 5 p.m.
Thursday, June 6: Dale Teat, 5 p.m.
High Stakes Bar & Grill
302-537-6971
Rt. 54, Fenwick Island, DE
Friday, May 31: Reform School
Saturday, June 1: Dust N Bones
Thursdays: Baltimore Bob, 4 p.m.
Fridays & Saturdays: Bob Burns, 4 p.m.
Hooters
410-213-1841
12513 Ocean Gateway, Rte. 50, West OC
Friday, May 31: DJ Wax, 4 p.m.
Saturday, June 1: Classic Vibe, 4 p.m.
Monday, June 2: This Your Monkey, 2 p.m.
Johnny’s Pizza & Pub
410-723-5600 • Rt. 54 Fenwick Island, DE
Wednesdays: Randy Lee Ashcraft
& The Saltwater Cowboys
Lobster Shanty
302-436-2305
56th St. & Coastal Hwy., Bayside
Sunday, June 2:
Joe Mama & Sean Styles, 6 p.m.
Wednesday, June 5: Smooth & Remy, 5 p.m.
Thursday, June 6: Steve Kuhn, 5 p.m.
M.R. Ducks
410-289-9125 • 311 Talbot St.
Friday, May 31: DJ Batman, 5 p.m.
Saturday, June 1:
Barrel-Chested Beer Bellies, 4 p.m.
Sunday, June 2: Side Project, 3 p.m.
Mad Fish
410-213-2525
12817 Harbor Rd., West O.C.
Friday, May 31: Sean Loomis, 5 p.m.
Saturday, June 1: Naked Nation, 5 p.m.,
DJ BK, 8 p.m.
Sunday, June 2: Funk Shué, 2 p.m.
Wednesday, June 5: Josh Pryor, 5 p.m.,
Karaoke w/Jeremy, 8 p.m.
Pickles Pub
410-289-4891
8th St. & Philadelphia Ave.
Friday, May 31: Beats By Jeremy, 10 p.m.
Saturday, June 1: Sean Loomis
Mondays: Karaoke W/ Jeremy
Tuesdays: Beats By Adam Dutch
Thursdays: Beats By Wax
Purple Moose
410-289-6953
Between Caroline & Talbot Streets
On The Boardwalk
Friday & Saturday, May 31 & June 1:
Vinyl Rhino, 10 p.m.
Sunday-Thursday, June 2-6:
CK The DJ, 9 p.m.
Friday-Sunday, May 31-June 2:
CK The DJ, 2 p.m.
Smitty McGee’s
302-436-4716
37234 Lighthouse Rd.,
West Fenwick Ireland, DE
Thursdays & Fridays: Randy Lee Ashcraft
& The Saltwater Cowboys
Seacrets
410-524-4900
49th St.& Coastal Hwy.
Friday, May 31: DJ Bobby O, 11 a.m.,
Jim Long Band, 5 p.m., Jah Works, 9 p.m.,
My Hero Zero, 10 p.m., 3 DJs
Saturday, June 1: Cruz In De Bay, 10 a.m.,
Jim Long Band, 5 p.m., Jah Works, 9 p.m.,
APS, 10 p.m., Cherry Crush, 11:30 p.m., 4 DJs
Sunday, June 2: Bobby O In De Bay, 10 a.m.,
John McNutt Band, 5 p.m., S.T.O.R.M., 9 p.m.,
Shake 3X, 10 p.m., 3 DJs
Monday, June 3: Full Circle, 5 p.m.,
S.T.O.R.M., 9 p.m., DJ
Tuesday, June 4: Opposite Directions, 5 p.m.,
Buddha Council, 9 p.m. DJ, 10 p.m.
Wednesday, June 5: Full Circle Duo, 5 p.m.,
Buddha Council, 9 p.m., DJ, 10 p.m.
Thursday, June 6: DJ Bobby O 11 a.m.,
The Freddie Long Band, 5 p.m.,
Go Go Gadjet, 10 P.M., 2 DJs