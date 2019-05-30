BERLIN – The Maryland Coastal Bays Program (MCBP) will be hosting the second series of the ‘Discover Your Watershed’ program, Saturday, June 8 at the Lizard Hill restoration site located in Bishopville from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m.

This event will focus on “Funky Fauna,” a fun term we use for animal-based sampling. Volunteers will walk throughout the property with MCBP staff to search and identify local animals and habitats. There will also be hands-on educational stations about the freshwater fish and macroinvertebrates found on site.

Originally a large sand pit, Lizard Hill is now a spectacular 30-acre Atlantic white cedar community, a once very common ecological community of trees that is now virtually non-existent in Maryland. The objective of this restoration project is to reintroduce this native tree while also reducing nutrient inputs into the St. Martin River.

Lizard Hill is a State Highway Administration (SHA) property so public access is limited by design. This Discover Your Watershed program is a great opportunity to see and experience this successful restoration project first-hand.

This is the perfect opportunity for school groups, church groups, families, and individuals to explore a MCBP management property that is typically closed to the public.

Lunch will be provided after the event. Long pants, old shoes or boots, sunscreen and bug spray are encouraged. This event is free and open to the public.

Please RSVP by contacting Meg Buonpane at mbuonpane@mdcoastalbays.org or call 410-213-2297, extension 107.

The next Discover Your Watershed program will be held Oct. 12 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and will entail a large clean up on local back roads.

Discover Your Watershed series is a program dedicated to providing residents and visitors the opportunity to explore and learn about area restoration properties in the coastal bays watershed.

MCBP is a 501 c3 non-profit dedicated to protecting the five coastal bays located behind Ocean City and Assateague Island.