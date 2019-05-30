Every Monday: TOPS Meeting

5:30-6:30 p.m. Atlantic General Hospital, Berlin. Take Off Pounds Sensibly is a support group promoting weight loss and maintaining a healthy life-style.410-641-0157.

Every Monday: Delmarva Chorus Meeting

7 p.m. Ocean Pines Community Center. Women of all ages invited to sing with the group. 410-641-6876.

Second Monday Of Month: Ocean Pines Camera Club

7 p.m. Ocean Pines branch library. Monthly get-together to share photos, tips, programs. Group goes on a photo shoot the Saturday following meeting and hosts a hands-on workshop the last Thursday of each month. Professional and amateur photographers and new members welcome. Meets second Monday of each month.

Every Tuesday: TOPS Meeting

5:30-7 p.m. Worcester County Health Center, 9730 Healthway Dr., Berlin. Take Off Pounds Sensibly is a support and educational group promoting weight loss and healthy lifestyle. jeanduck47@gmail.com.

Third Tuesday: Alzheimer’s Support Group

11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Berlin Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, 9715 Healthway Dr., Berlin. Free caregivers group. 410-629-6123.

Every Wednesday: Delmarva Hand Dance Club

Dance To Sounds of ’50s And ’60s Music

5:30-9 p.m. Ocean City Elks Lodge, 13708 Sinepuxent Ave. $5 donation per person to benefit veterans and local charities in the Delmarva region. All are welcome. dance@delmarvahanddancing.com or http://delmarvahanddancing.com. 410-208-1151.

Second Wednesday: Polish American Club

Of Delmarva Meeting

2-4 p.m. Columbus Hall. Anyone of Polish or Slavic descent is welcome. No meetings June, July, August. 410-723-2639 or 410-250-2548.

Every Thursday: Beach Singles

45 Plus, happy hour 4-7 p.m., Clarion Hotel, 10100 Coastal Hwy., Ocean City. 302-436-9577, 410-524-0649, beachsingles.org.

Second Thursday: Ocean Pines Garden Club

10 a.m. Ocean Pines Community Center. Visitors and new members welcome.

Every Friday: Knights Of Columbus #9053 Bingo

Doors open at 5 p.m., bingo at 6:30 p.m. 9901 Coastal Hwy., Ocean City. Possible to win the $1,000 big jackpot each week. 410-524-7994.

Every Friday: FORGE Contemporary Youth

And Family Ministry

6:30-8:30 p.m. FORGE Center, 7804 Gumboro Rd., Pittsville. Designed for kids ages 5-65, the program provides a meal, music, games, activities and a life lesson that can be of use to anyone. Christian-based program but does not require the practice of faith to attend. 443-366-2813.

First Saturday Of Month: Writers Group

10 a.m.-noon. Berlin branch, Worcester County Library. Anyone interested in writing is invited to join the group and share a story, poem or essay or just come and enjoy listening to others. This is a free activity. New members are always welcome. The group is comprised of amateur as well as professional, published writers willing to share their knowledge and offer tips on being creative with words.

Every Sunday Now Through Sept. 29:

Berlin Farmers Market

9 a.m.-1 p.m. Producers-only market featuring locally handmade or grown products. More than 20 vendors including fresh fruits and veggies, baked goods, seafood, poultry, farm-fresh eggs, organic goods, wood working, beauty products and much more. Live music by local artists, kids crafts and a petting zoo. Berlin Welcome Center: 410-973-2051.

May 31: Most Blessed Sacrament Catholic School

Spring Open House

9-11 a.m. MBS, 11242 Racetrack Rd., Berlin. All are welcome. MBS is a pre-K3 through eighth grade school. 410-2 08-1600.

June 1: Outdoor Flea Market

8 a.m.-noon. Bethany United Methodist Church, 8648 Stephen Decatur Hwy., Berlin (corner of Route 611 and Snug Harbor Road). Breakfast and baked items offered. Thirty-five-plus vendors. Information or space rental: 410-641-2186 or bethany21811@gmail.com.

June 4: Faith-Based Partnership

10-11 a.m., Burbage Regional Cancer Care Center Conference Room. A cooperative effort for local Worship Centers and Atlantic General Hospital & Health System to increase health awareness, education, and healthy living incentives for our community members. They meet monthly on the first Tuesday.

June 4: OWL Summit-Older & Wiser Living

9:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Sponsored by Peninsula Home Care. Fee health care conference, Shorebirds Stadium Executive Club. OWL Summit attendance, free parking, boxed lunch and door prizes for all attendees. RSVP required by May 30. To register, call 410-543-7550 or visit peninsulahomecare.com.:

June 6: Women’s Club Of Ocean Pines Game Party

10 a.m.-2 p.m. Dunes Manor Hotel, Ocean City. Organize a table to play a game of cards with friends or we’ll find a group that needs a player. Munchies and beverages during play, lunch entree from choice of three. Raffles. Cost: $30, payable to WC-OP. Fundraiser to benefit high school scholarship and community donations program. 410-600-0552, 443-397-6121 or soonerkay@gmail.com.

June 7: Dancing Under The Stars

7-10 p.m. Germantown School Community Heritage Center. Join in for a night of blues and jazz, fellowship and fun under the big tent in the spacious yard. Music provided by VT Second Edition, reviving their original band, The Vibratones. Tickets: $25/person. Reservations: 410-641-0638. The Vibratones began at UMES in the early ’60s and played well into the ’70s throughout the Eastern Shore at clubs, graduations and other community and social events. Sure to bring back sweet memories of the musical adventures of the past. This fundraiser benefits ongoing expenses of maintaining this local historical gem built in 1923 to educate African American students in grades one-seven. Many former students will be joining in this event.

June 7: Legion Live Music

7-11 p.m. American Legion Post 123, 10111 Old Ocean City Blvd., Berlin. “The ShoreMixx Band” will be playing favorite tunes from the bay to the beach. $5 donation. Public welcome

June 7: Youth Movie Night

5 p.m. Makemie Memorial, 103 West, Market St., Snow Hill will host a free showing of Spider Man Into The Spider-Verse for the community’s youth.

Saturdays June 8, July 13, Aug. 10: Chicken Barbecue

8 a.m. until sold out. Berlin Fire Company, Station 2, 8427 Stephen Decatur Hwy., Berlin (across from Frontier Town on Route 611). Half-chicken and a roll: $8. All proceeds benefit Berlin Fire Company.

June 10: Medical Monday

5:30-6:30 p.m. Worcester Youth and Family Counseling Services Ray Room. A free educational session that occurs the second Monday of each month offering a different health topic each month. Reservations are requested but not required, call Michelle 410-641-9268 or visit www.atlanticgeneral.org/MedicalMonday

June 13: Gardens Of Ocean Pines Tour

9 a.m.-noon. Those interested in showcasing their beautiful gardens, large or small, should contact 410-973-1423 or plookner@gmail.com to discuss placing your garden/yard on the tour.

June 15: Walk With A Doc

9-9:45 a.m.: Town Hall, Berlin. Have fun and learn at this family and pet friendly event. There is a short presentation by a doctor on a current health topic followed by a walk at your own pace while you visit with others and have conversation with the doc. For more information, contact Michelle at 410-641-9268.

June 15: Willards Volunteer Fire Company BBQ

11 a.m.-3 p.m. Route 346 and Main Street across from Farmers Bank of Willards. Includes half-chicken, two sides, roll and can drink. Price: $10. Ticketholders must have chicken picked up by 11:30 a.m. 410-430-1135.

June 15: Pig Roast

11 a.m.-4 p.m. Abate of Sussex County. 34291 West Line Rd., Selbyville, Del. Pig prepared by Chopper. Rita’s Ice Cream and Empire Trading Post, confederate item by Tom Drummond. Bring your own table to set up for free. $15/adults; $7 for 12 and under. $13 for Abate member with valid card. Porton of proceeds go to the Bike Pac of Delaware. DJ/music, door prizes every hour. Rain date: June 16. 302-732-3429 or 410-251-8699.

June 19: Worcester GOLD Golf Tournament

5th Annual GOLD on the Green Golf Tournament fundraiser is scheduled on Wednesday, June 19, at Ocean City Golf Club’s Newport Bay Course in Berlin. Registration forms are available on GOLD’s website at www.WorcesterCountyGOLD.org. For more information about the tournament or how to become a sponsor or donate items, contact Executive Director Sandy Sipes at 410-677-6830 or email WorcesterCountyGOLD@gmail.com.

June 29: Democratic Club Of Ocean City And Berlin

4-7 p.m. Annual picnic. Fiesta Park, Ocean City. Chicken, salads, desserts and beverages will be served. $15. Reservations: 410-629-9107. Make check payable to DCOCB, mail to DCOCB, P.O. Box 3195, Ocean City, Md. 21843.

June-Sept. 8 Saturdays: Yoga On The Beach

9 a.m. Enjoy low-impact exercise to increase balance, flexibility and reduce stress to the sound of ambient waves. All levels welcome. Free but park entrance fees are in effect. Donations benefit Assateague Island National Seashore. Bring your own beach towel. Meet at the Shade Pavilion in North Beach parking lot, 6633 Bayberry Dr., Berlin.

July 21: Crab Cake Platter Dinner

11 a.m.-1 p.m. Bishopville Volunteer Fie Department Auxiliary, Main Station. One crab cake on a roll, cole slaw, bag of chips, one beverage (water/soda): $12. Pre-orders recommended as there are only 100 platters available. Call or text 619-922-9950 to reserve dinners.

June 26: Grief Support Group-Life After Loss

6:30-8 p.m.: Atlantic General Hospital Conference Room 1. A supportive and a safe place, allowing members to share stories confidentially, and spend time with others who understand. There are no sign-ins and no special advanced requirements to attend. Gail Mansell, 410-641-9725 or gmansell@atlanticgeneral.org

June 27: Stroke Support Group

2-3 p.m. Atlantic General Hospital Conference Room #1. Atlantic General Hospital Stroke Center has established a stroke support group to provide a community based environment for stroke victims/survivors and caregivers on a monthly basis. We will provide physical and emotional support in a social setting for survivors and caregivers to share their personal experiences and challenges. Coping strategies will also be discussed during these interactions. Anne Waples, 443-614-5720, or awaples@atlanticgeneral.org

Sept. 7: Walk To End Epilepsy

8 a.m. Boardwalk at the Inlet, Ocean City. Free registration. Join the Epilepsy Foundation Maryland at this nationwide walk to end epilepsy, a fun, family-friendly walk that brings the community together to affect change through care, advocacy, research and education. Features kids’ games, purple tent, scavenger hunt, entertainment. Money raised from the walk helps fund research and awareness, training programs and first aid, as well as improved access to specialty and supportive care for the more than 60,000 people affected by epilepsy in Maryland. Create a team, sponsor an activity or be a volunteer. Epilepsy.com/Maryland or mwontrop@efa.org.