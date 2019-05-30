Things I Like – May 31, 2019

by

No fly days on Assateague

Flags on a boat

Short work weeks

Acai bowls on the beach

Hearing my kids giggle together

Nights with no homework

People who love where they live

A great graduation speech

Oversized leather chairs

Eggs benedict for breakfast

Reliable phone service

About The Author: Steven Green

Alternative Text

The writer has been with The Dispatch in various capacities since 1995, including serving as editor and publisher since 2004. His previous titles were managing editor, staff writer, sports editor, sales account manager and copy editor. Growing up in Salisbury before moving to Berlin, Green graduated from Worcester Preparatory School in 1993 and graduated from Loyola University Baltimore in 1997 with degrees in Communications (journalism concentration) and Political Science.