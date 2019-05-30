SSGT Josh August And Cadet William Stamnus From The Stephen Decatur High School Junior ROTC Receive $1,000 Donation From OC Lions Club

by
SSGT Josh August And Cadet William Stamnus From The Stephen Decatur High School Junior ROTC Receive $1,000 Donation From OC Lions Club

SSGT Josh August and Cadet William Stamnus from the Stephen Decatur High School Junior ROTC recently received a $1,000 donation from Ocean City Lions Club President Norm Cathell.