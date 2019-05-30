Snow Hill resident Sarah Wood, an honors student at Wor-Wic Community College, is this year’s $500 faculty honors scholarship winner.

Selection is based on scholastic achievement and an essay competition judged by the honors program committee. Applicants were required to write a four-page research-based argumentative essay. Wood’s essay argued programs and initiatives to target low-income students are a short-term solution and that “we need to bridge the socioeconomic divide itself as a long-term solution.”

Wood, a straight-A student, plans to transfer to the University of Maryland College Park.