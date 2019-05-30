Snow Hill High School Senior Michael Larger Presented With 2019 Jesse Klump Memorial Scholarship

Kim Klump presented the 2019 Jesse Klump Memorial Scholarship this month to Snow Hill High School senior Michael Larger. The scholarship, valued at $15,000, is awarded based on a student’s altruism and character. Larger plans to pursue an engineering degree at Salisbury University. Submitted Photos