A highlight of the Beach Bash weekend will be Saturday's parade along Baltimore Avenue. File Photo

OCEAN CITY – The resort will be painted purple in many ways this weekend with the return of the Ravens Beach Bash.

Beginning today, the 8th Annual Ravens Beach Bash is presented by Miller Lite and includes activities through Saturday.

Thursday’s activities include a Beach Bash Happy Hour and cornhole tournament from 3-6 p.m. at the Ropewalk on 82nd Street and a kickoff tailgate party at the Clarion Hotel on 101st Street.

The events get started early on what is being deemed “Purple Friday.” The 98 Rock Morning Show will be broadcasting Bacon & Beer from the Original Greene Turtle from 6-10 a.m. The 98 Rock crew moves to the Greene Turtle in West Ocean City from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. for more live broadcasting fun.

From 1-6 p.m., the Miller Lite Beach Bash Pub Tour will take place with West Ocean City stops at the Greene Turtle in Wet Ocean City, Sunset Grille, Hooters, Micky Fins, Crab Alley and Harborside.

The Clarion Hotel will host a 98 Rock life broadcast with a variety of activities from 3-7 p.m. followed by a Flock Party from 7-10 p.m. at Dead Freddies Island Grill on 64th Street. Movie night will then take place at 8:45 p.m. at the Clarion.

On Saturday, the fun begins early again with sunrise yoga from 7-8 a.m. at the Clarion with Sara Ashley Yoga. Throughout the day on Saturday, the 98 Rock crew will be live broadcasting from the Clarion, which will host numerous fun activities consistent with the football themed weekend.

At 10 a.m., the annual Ravens parade will be held on Baltimore Avenue starting at 19th Street.

From noon-1 p.m., Lunch With The Ravens Playmakers is planned at Macky’s Bayside Bar and Grill on 53rd Street.

From noon-5 p.m. the Clarion will host the Ravens Beach Bash featuring a flag football tournament, beach games and player appearances.

Fish Tales will host the finale party on Saturday night from 5-9 p.m. The Clarion will host the final weekend festivities with a fireworks and laser light show, a bonfire, live music and Miller Lite portables.

Ravens players scheduled to be in Ocean City this weekend include linebacker Tyus Bowser, tight end Mark Andrews, tackle Orlando Brown and wide receiver Willie Snead IV. Former Ravens players include Brad Jackson, Edwin Mullitalo, Mark Clayton, Willis McGahee and Qadry Ismail.