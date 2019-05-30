SNOW HILL – Elected officials continue to express concerns regarding the cost of the county’s recycling program and homeowner convenience centers.Though there were no major changes approved last week, the Worcester County Commissioners once again voiced frustration over the $2 million cost of operating the recycling and homeowner convenience centers.“Sooner or later it’s going to… Read more »
OCEAN CITY – The resort will be painted purple in many ways this weekend with the return of the Ravens Beach Bash.Beginning today, the 8th Annual Ravens Beach Bash is presented by Miller Lite and includes activities through Saturday.Thursday’s activities include a Beach Bash Happy Hour and cornhole tournament from 3-6 p.m. at the Ropewalk… Read more »
OCEAN CITY – One man’s sailing journey around the world ended in Ocean City last month.In June of 2016, Stephen Butz set sail from Maryland in his 50-foot catamaran, Alyosha. Since that time, he has completed a personal goal of circumnavigating the world by boat.“My wife and I had always wanted to take our kids… Read more »
OCEAN CITY – Volunteers and officials held a ceremony this week to kick off the 30th year of Play It Safe in Ocean City.On Tuesday, state representatives, resort and community leaders and volunteers gathered at the Boardwalk to celebrate the 30th anniversary of Play It Safe, a yearly program that encourages recent high school graduates… Read more »