Open Houses Of The Week – May 31, 2019

FENWICK ISLAND
30068 Sanctuary Dr
The Overlook
Tues-Sat 10-5
Sun 12-5
New Construction
Single Family Homes
Bayfront Community
NV Homes
302-988-2185

OCEAN PINES
1 Freeport Lane
The Parke
Sat 10-12
Single Family
4BR/3BA Home
Lauren A. Smith
Keller Williams
410-245-9915

BERLIN
11309 River Run
River Run
Golf Course Community
Sat 11-1
3BR/3BA
Single Family Home
Lauren A. Smith
Keller Williams
410-245-9915