OCEAN CITY- The resort area will become ground zero of the youth lacrosse world next weekend with dozens of teams from all over the mid-Atlantic region descending on Ocean City and Berlin for a pair of simultaneous tournaments.

The 2019 Brine Girls Lacrosse Festival will take place at Northside Park all weekend starting next Friday. Games will be played practically around the clock all weekend featuring many of the best girls’ youth lacrosse programs in the region and will culminate with championship games in each division on Sunday. A total of 99 teams have signed up for the tournament from all over the mid-Atlantic region.

Meanwhile, the Brine Boys Beach Lacrosse tournament featuring some of the top boys’ youth programs in the region will be going on simultaneously next Saturday and Sunday on fields all over the Berlin area including the Northern Worcester Athletic Complex, the Seaside Christian Academy and at the River Soccer Complex in Frankford, Del. Nearly 100 recreation and club teams have signed up to compete in the tournament.