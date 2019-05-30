Kiwanis Club Presents $250 Donation To Berlin Pop Warner Football And Cheer Programs

At the Wednesday morning weekly meeting of the Kiwanis Club of Greater Ocean Pines-Ocean City, Kiwanis Club President Dick Clagett presented a $250 donation to the Berlin Pop Warner Football and Cheer Program for young boys and girls. Accepting is Anne Watson-Waples, vice president of Berlin Pop Warner Football and Cheer who has been involved for 17 years.