Junior Max Taylor Awarded Worcester Prep John “Tres” B. Lynch, III Lacrosse Camp $500 Scholarship

Junior Max Taylor has been awarded the Worcester Prep John “Tres” B. Lynch, III Lacrosse Camp $500 Scholarship toward a lacrosse camp of choice. Lynch was an avid athlete, coach and 1988 graduate of Worcester Prep who grew up in Ocean City. The scholarship was established by his family to honor his memory at WPS by promoting the growth and development of the game of lacrosse that he loved so much. Taylor is pictured with Lynch’s sister-in-law and WPS teacher Amanda Lynch