Jude Al-Hamad Named Stephen Decatur High School Best All Around During Annual Senior Awards Night

Stephen Decatur High School named Jude Al-Hamad as the Best All Around during the Annual Senior Awards Night ceremony. The award recognizes a student who engages in all aspects of student life. Al-Hamad, pictured with Assistant Principal Kathy Cater and Principal Tom Sites, is a four-time Presidential Service Award recipient, a member of the Mu Alpha Theta honor society, the secretary for the National Honor Society and an active member of the Future Educators of America, the Key Club and Connections. Additionally, she has earned straight As throughout high school.