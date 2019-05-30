Group Of Showell Elementary Third Graders Enjoy Freezer Pops For Reading Over 20 Books During The Week

This group of Showell Elementary third grade gentlemen enjoy freezer pops as a reward for reading over 20 books during a one week. Pictured, from left, are Aston Conley, Bryce Baker, Aiden Noonan and Damien Dietz.